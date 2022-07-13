New Research Report from Clinch and Talent Board Reveals How Employers Are Building High-Quality Candidate Pipelines in 2022

Global survey of 350 recruiters and talent acquisition/HR professionals reveals the key strategies, activities, and technologies driving talent attraction and sourcing success.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, a company that helps recruiting teams deliver authentic candidate experiences from first engagement to application, and Talent Board, a nonprofit candidate experience benchmark research organization, today released their joint research report, Developing a High-Quality Candidate Pipeline in 2022 , based on a global survey of 350 recruiters and TA/HR professionals.

The report sheds light on the specific strategies, activities, and technologies that are driving TA teams' success in engaging top-tier talent, particularly during the critical Attraction and Pre-Application stages of the recruiting process.

Among the report's key findings:

Top Talent Attraction & Sourcing Challenges: "Candidates accepting other offers," tops the list, cited by 44% of respondents. This is followed by "candidate diversity" (33%); "candidate ghosting" and "finding worthwhile sourcing channels/partners" (both at 32%); and "engaging passive talent" (31%).





"LinkedIn messages" and "sourcing external databases" are respondents' top proactive outbound sourcing activities at 44% and 41%, respectively. Following these are "sourcing internal databases" (36%), and "headhunting" and "building talent communities" (both at 33%). 10% of respondents employ no outbound recruiting activities at all.





43% of respondents said outbound sourcing strategies positively impacted their "candidate quality." Other key performance indicators (KPIs) improved by outbound sourcing strategies are "hiring manager satisfaction with candidates" (36%); "quality of hire" (35%); "time to present potential candidates to hiring managers" (29%); and "diversity, equity, and inclusion" (28%).

The survey also delved into TA teams' key priorities in the next 12 months, the proportion of candidates and new hires attributable to outbound recruiting, specific drivers of hiring manager satisfaction, and activities used to supplement outbound recruiting, among other topics.

"Overall, we found from this research that proactive sourcing strategies and recruiting technologies are driving attraction and sourcing success and satisfaction," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "Specifically, technologies such as recruitment marketing platforms, candidate relationship management systems, and employee generated content platforms are the ones driving higher candidate attracting and sourcing satisfaction."

"In the tight talent market, it's critical that talent teams provide a unique and differentiated employer brand and candidate experience to attract top talent into their pipelines," said Fiona Moreton, Clinch Recruitment Marketing vice president. "Making connections directly between candidates and brand ambassadors is an overlooked strategy that helps build authentic, transparent candidate experiences and helps to ensure companies are hiring the best fit talent. We were excited to see this strategy as one being prioritized in 2022. We see many of our customers successfully using employee generated content to build stronger connections between candidates and brand ambassadors," says Fiona Moreton, VP Recruitment Marketing, Clinch.

The full survey report is available to download here .

