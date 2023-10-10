New Research Reveals 40% of Diabetics Go Undiagnosed Globally

News provided by

Research and Markets

10 Oct, 2023, 21:00 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the statistics recently revealed in the 2023 Diabetes Global Industry Overview, by Aging Analytics, which showed that "about 40% of people living with diabetes globally go undiagnosed," it becomes even more critical to understand the state of the diabetes market, especially in regions with emerging business opportunities.

The "Latin America Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Business Opportunities Databook - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering - a comprehensive and detailed report that offers crucial insights into the Latin American diabetes market.

According to the publisher, the Latin America diabetes devices market is projected to see steady growth, with an expected CAGR of 5.9% during 2023-2027. The market's size is anticipated to reach US$9.152 billion by 2027, from US$6.872 billion in 2023. With the sector already marking a CAGR of 6.3% to reach US$6.463 billion in 2022, this trajectory points to a significant opportunity for business entrepreneurs and managers looking to make strategic decisions and investments in this sector.

This extensive report combines key findings from four pivotal countries in Latin America, offering insights into a range of market segments, from diagnosis and monitoring devices to therapeutics. It covers detailed views on market size, forecast, distribution channels, and end users, making it an indispensable tool for stakeholders, investors, and businesses eager to capitalise on the expanding Latin American diabetes market.

Key segments and their respective analyses include:

  • Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices: Understand the market share and trends related to blood glucose monitoring devices, insulin delivery systems, and diabetes management mobile applications.
  • Therapeutics: Grasp the intricacies of the market for oral anti-diabetic drugs, insulin, non-insulin injectable drugs, and combination drugs. Detailed analysis dives into specific drugs like DPP-4 inhibitors, SGLT-2 inhibitors, and insulin biosimilars, among others.
  • Distribution and End Users: Assess the market landscape based on different distribution channels like online pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. The report also provides insights into end-users, from hospitals and diabetes clinics to homecare settings

The report is more than just a set of statistics. It's a guidebook for understanding market dynamics, assessing industry risks, identifying growth segments, and targeting specific opportunities within Latin America. As the recent news highlights, there's a pressing global need to improve access to diabetic care. This research report underscores the vast untapped potential and serves as a beacon for businesses aiming to make a positive and profitable impact in the Latin American diabetes care landscape.

The data from this report suggests that Latin America, with its projected market growth, could be a region where innovative solutions can bridge the gap. For business entrepreneurs and managers, this is an opportunity to be part of a solution that addresses both a global health crisis and offers potential for significant returns on investment.

