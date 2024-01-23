New Research Reveals 5G Edge Computing Market to Surge at a 51% CAGR from 2023-2028 Amidst Rising Demand for Real-Time Data Processing

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Jan, 2024, 19:30 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Edge Computing Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An in-depth research publication examining the fast-growing 5G edge computing market has been newly added to our repository of market analysis, forecasting a significant expansion from US$11.182 billion in 2022 to US$132.566 billion by 2028. This comprehensive research sheds light on the key factors driving the market's rapid growth and outlines the versatile opportunities the technology presents across various industries.

Growth Drivers: The global landscape for 5G edge computing is transforming, backed by an intense increase in bandwidth consumption, stimulating the demand for high-speed and low-latency applications. Among these, Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality (VR/AR), autonomous vehicles, and Industrial IoT are gaining prominent traction, especially considering the potential for enhanced network performance in remote areas. The market stands on the cusp of revolutionizing data privacy norms and drastically reducing reliance on traditional cloud computing infrastructure.

Software and Services: The market analysis divides the 5G Edge Computing market into segments such as software and services, each foreseeing ample growth due to the rising demand for real-time data processing. Innovations are particularly strong in sectors like smart cities and industrial IoT, where groundbreaking partnerships and service models, such as the Cisco+ Hybrid Cloud, are setting new industry benchmarks in edge computing solutions.

Geographical Presence: Region-wise, the Americas are projected to lead the charge, thanks to proactive initiatives to enhance 5G infrastructure. Major contributions from countries like the USA, China, and South Korea, are highlighted, showcasing the role of international cooperation and innovation in furthering market growth.

Major Players in the Market:

  • Cisco's Cisco+ Hybrid Cloud streamlines hybrid cloud environments.
  • Digi International's embedded modules bolster IoT devices with edge intelligence.
  • Dell Technologies' Edge solutions integrate private wireless and IoT.
  • Microsoft's Azure Private MEC offers a ruggedized edge device for enterprise applications.

Segmentation Highlights:

  • By Component: The market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.
  • By Organization Size: Market segments include small and medium, as well as large organizations.
  • By Application: This includes smart cities, industrial IoT, remote monitoring, AR/VR, among others.

Geographically, the analysis dives into several regions:

  • Americas with a focus on the USA among others.
  • EMEA with key insights into Germany and the UK.
  • APAC highlighting contributions from China, Japan, and South Korea.

Companies Mentioned

  • AWS
  • Cisco
  • Dell Technologies
  • Google
  • HPE
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Intel
  • Microsoft
  • Digi International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2hxdj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Online Banking Market to to 2028: Retail Banking Expansion, Growing Wealth Management Services, and Europe's Pivotal Role Fueling Growth

Global Online Banking Market to to 2028: Retail Banking Expansion, Growing Wealth Management Services, and Europe's Pivotal Role Fueling Growth

The "Online Banking Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to...
Global Trade Finance Industry Report 2023: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

Global Trade Finance Industry Report 2023: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

The "Trade Finance Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.