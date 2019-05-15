New Research Reveals 86% of Companies Plan to Increase IT Transformation Investment Over Next Five Years

"In today's always-on business climate, digital transformation is key to creating competitive advantage. However, to achieve complete digital transformation, IT must be transformed as well. Unfortunately, for many organizations, the time, energy and resources that should be dedicated to the execution of strategic digital transformation initiatives are instead being wasted on running antiquated legacy infrastructure that's overly complex and time-intensive to manage," said Tim Page, CEO at Datrium. "It's no wonder that 70 percent of businesses today are in favor of primary and backup storage on a single platform that doesn't require paying extra for backup."

Liberated by Automation, IT Would Transform Faster to Support the Always-on Business

With the exponential growth of data that organizations are producing, storing and analyzing, IT organizations are becoming increasingly overburdened by the need to manage infrastructure that is ill-equipped for the ever-more complex data center.

More than 87 percent of respondents stated they would spend more time on strategic initiatives if they were able to simplify and automate routine tasks. However, inadequate infrastructure frequently keeps this goal out of reach.

As 41 percent of respondents identified, the time required to manage legacy infrastructure is one of the most significant barriers preventing their companies from reaching their IT transformation goals.

For many respondents, the most critical challenge caused by the growth in the volume, variety and velocity of data is the excessive amount of time spent managing infrastructure.

In fact, after cost savings, time savings was identified as the second most common consideration IT organizations take into account when assessing if their infrastructure is meeting expectations.

More Than Half of IT Pros Cite Performance Deficiency Due to Volume, Variety and Velocity of Data

Among the various challenges caused by the exponential growth of data, application performance deficiencies were the biggest concern for organizations, with more than 50 percent of respondents identifying this as an issue.

40 percent of IT professionals surveyed believe their data center infrastructure is either not adequately equipped, or only somewhat equipped, to manage all of their organization's demanding workloads.

Nearly one-third (28 percent) of IT professionals find it challenging to provide adequate data security in the face of exponential data growth

The top concern among those claiming their infrastructure cannot properly manage their demanding workloads is that the hyperconverged systems do not scale to meet their needs.

Despite Budget Constraints, Majority Plan to Increase Spend on IT Transformation

Cost is a major consideration for organizations when implementing IT transformation initiatives. According to survey results, cost savings was selected by 52 percent of respondents as the primary measurement of whether IT infrastructure is meeting the goals that have been set for it.

When asked about barriers to achieving their IT transformation objectives, nearly half of survey respondents (49 percent) named budget constraints as a reason.

Although transforming IT can be a costly upfront endeavour, many organizations also view it as an investment that will help provide longer-term cost savings.

At 86 percent, the vast majority of respondents anticipate that their company will increase its investment in IT transformation over the next five years.

Asked whether they would find value in having their primary and backup storage on a single platform that doesn't require paying extra for backup––thereby reducing IT spend––70 percent of respondents agree that it would be valuable.

The Modern Data Center is Becoming Increasingly Multicloud

The State of IT Transformation survey showed that the most common steps companies have taken to modernize and transform IT are related to the implementation of cloud in the data center. The top three steps respondents identified were the use of private cloud infrastructure (43 percent), public cloud infrastructure (42 percent) and hybrid cloud (35 percent). In fact, many organizations are using multiple public cloud providers to manage their data and transform IT.

42 percent of respondents operate a multicloud data center, with 32 percent using a combination of on-premises infrastructure and multiple public clouds, while 10 percent are only using multiple public clouds.

After cloud initiatives, the IT transformation technologies that respondents reported having already implemented most were: virtualization, data management automation and hyperconverged infrastructure.

Regarding the use of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), 56 percent of respondents noted that their organizations already have HCI deployed in their data centers, while an additional 18 percent are currently evaluating the technology.

However, 34 percent of IT respondents say the HCI systems they are aware of don't scale to meet their needs

The complete State of IT Transformation Report is available for download at: https://www.datrium.com/docs/Datrium-Survey-Report-2019.pdf

"We've heard similar challenges and intentions from our customers as they've been working to transform their IT," Page said. "To liberate IT from complexity, modern infrastructure must provide all five core services—primary storage, backup, DR, encryption and mobility—on a single data plane. This is why we created a fundamentally new approach that provides all five key functions from a unified management platform, out of the gate."

