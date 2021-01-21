New Research Reveals Bank and Credit Union Plans for Replacing Core Systems in 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Advisors announced today that Steve Wildman, formerly of Next Step and Open Solutions, has joined the firm to head up its Core Transformation practice.

Steve Wildman

Cornerstone's soon-to-be published What's Going On In Banking 2021 study reveals that one in 10 banks and one in eight credit unions plan to replace their core systems this year. "The timing couldn't be better for Steve to join our team in this highly relevant capacity," said Brad Smith, a Cornerstone partner who leads the company's Transformation Services division. "Cornerstone Advisors has conducted hundreds of core selections and negotiated thousands of vendor contracts, and Steve's deep understanding of the vendor market along with his experience guiding clients through their core vendor strategies will add incomparable value to the firm."

Wildman comes to Cornerstone from consulting firm Next Step, where he served as managing director of the core consulting practice. He also led the professional services group of Open Solutions (now Fiserv DNA) and was a financial services consulting manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"The evolution of existing solutions, new market entrants and changes in customer expectations are creating dramatic shifts in client requirements for strategic technology platforms," Wildman stated. "I'm excited to bring my years of experience working with numerous banks and credit unions to a firm with Cornerstone's reputation and breadth of specialty to drive successful core transformation initiatives for our clients."

Cornerstone Advisors, a management consulting firm, brings innovative insights and execution to help banks and credit unions reach the next level of performance. For more information, visit crnrstone.com.

