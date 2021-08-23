New Research Reveals Complexities and Direction of Current Oracle EBS Market

Thousands of organizations worldwide use EBS to run their key business operations and processes. In recent years, Oracle's strategic product roadmap has shifted to focus on Cloud-based products and services. Consequently, popular on-premise products like EBS see a slowing of development and a shift to downgraded support for most versions. As a result, customers are rightly concerned about the future of their critical enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

To better serve its EBS customers and prospects, Spinnaker Support launched a benchmarking study to gather much-needed insight into this ERP market. The company worked with OATUG to survey nearly 500 user group members and EBS customers. These individuals represent EBS implementations of all sizes from a wide range of industries and geographies.

The research found that:

A clear majority of EBS customers are satisfied with EBS, while 39% of respondents expect to be using EBS "indefinitely."

Many customers plan to upgrade to the latest release (12.2) in the near future, a decision driven by concerns about software obsolescence and access to security patches.

One-third of all responses were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with Oracle's existing support program, especially concerning the cost and lack of coverage for customizations.

To deal with the complexity of the EBS ecosystem, many organizations are actively using one or more external vendors.

The pandemic had minimal impact on the organizations' EBS roadmap, although larger and more global organizations did slow down some initiatives.

"EBS customers have arrived at a unique crossroads on their strategic roadmap," stated Dave Bass, Vice President of Oracle Application Global Support Services at Spinnaker Support. "The combination of high IT costs, changes to support structures for older releases, and Oracle's pressure to migrate to cloud products or cloud infrastructure have organizations engaging in frank discussions about their EBS options. This research captures the details of this critical moment and provides readers with data-based insights and strategic recommendations."

For OATUG, the publication of the research report represents a continuation of its decades-long commitment to facilitate the exchange of insights and perspectives among Oracle customers.

The results above, plus additional insights, are available for download from the Spinnaker Support website.

