New Research Reveals Greater Omaha Outpaces Peers, Nation on Key Comparatives

"Each year we compare the economic performance and characteristics of our region," said David G. Brown, president and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber. "Measuring allows us to critically examine areas for potential improvement and make decisions that catalyze change."

The report includes comparatives for Omaha's "peers" (Salt Lake City, UT; Louisville, KY Colorado Springs, CO), "competitors" (Des Moines, IA; Kansas City, MO-KS; Oklahoma City, OK) and "aspirational cities" (Austin, TX; Raleigh, NC; Nashville, TN).

"One unexpected finding in the 2018 Barometer report was a sharp 13.6 percent increase in wages per job in the Omaha Metropolitan Area between 2014 and 2107," said Dr. Eric Thompson lead researcher and director, Bureau of Business Research College of Business Administration University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Key data showed:

Entrepreneurs in Omaha earn twice as much as the US average

High quality of life – with abundant arts and cultural opportunities (No. 2), quick commute times (No. 2) and accessible health care (No. 1)

Innovation is consistently rising in Greater Omaha – with five-percent growth since 2014, trending to surpass Nashville's rating

View the full report here: 2018 Barometer

About Greater Omaha

Omaha is a No. 1 ranked up-and-coming-tech hotspot and Time magazine's 2017 No. 3 Most Up-and-Coming City in America. Recognized for its "We don't coast" attitude, Greater Omaha is home to more than 30 communities and nearly 1 million people, with a youthful population (more than 40 percent are age 24 or younger), low cost of living and steady economic growth that outpaces the nation.

About the Greater Omaha Chamber

The mission of the Greater Omaha Chamber is to champion a thriving business community and prosperous region through visionary leadership and collaboration.

