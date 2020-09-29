New Research Reveals Health Risk for Remote Workers, Impacting Families

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon Optics, a global leader in eyewear products that help people with symptoms of migraine and light sensitivity, today announced the release of a new study that shows how the COVID-19 crisis and the shift to remote work has impacted the health of millions of American workers who suffer from migraines.

Migraine is a neurological condition that can cause multiple symptoms. Frequently characterized by intense, debilitating headaches, the symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, difficulty speaking, numbness or tingling, and sensitivity to light and sound.

Migraine attacks can last for hours to days, and the pain can be so severe that it interferes with daily activities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced millions of office workers to work from home. Remote workers are spending many more hours per week in front of various screens than they did in the office, and not just for work. Computer screens have become the only portal into work. All in-person meetings have become video conferences, and even texts and phone calls are being replaced by video calls to help keep business relationships alive. But screen time has also increased during personal time with more video calls with family and friends, the homeschooling of kids, and binge-watching favorite TV shows during quarantine.





"Nearly 90% of migraine sufferers are sensitive to light--including light emitted from computer, tablet, TV or phone screens--so unfortunately we're not surprised at the data which shows a significant increase in migraine attacks," said Bradley Katz, MD, PhD, Neuro-ophthalmologist at the University of Utah and Founder of Axon Optics. "As millions of companies have moved to remote working situations due to the pandemic, employers need to be aware of the shifting health hazards and help keep their employees safe."

The study from Axon Optics shows how migraines are disturbing not just the professional lives of remote workers, but also their personal lives. Sample key stats from the study include:

Nearly 40% of workers with migraines say they get more frequent headaches working remotely because their screen time has increased.

Most respondents reported that they're getting migraines up to 50% more often due to working from home.

Nearly 24% of people with migraines say they have lost a job because they couldn't perform their duties due to headaches.

35% of people with migraines have attended a remote meeting from bed because of a headache.

One in four migraine sufferers say headaches have put a strain on their marriage.

48% of men and 43% of women with migraines say they have cancelled a first date because they were fighting a migraine episode.

53% of parents say they cannot care for their kids the way they want due to migraines.

Over 40% of people with migraines say headaches separate them from their kids more than technology does

For more information about Axon Optics or more data from the study, please visit axonoptics.com .

About Axon Optics

Axon Optics was founded by a neuro-ophthalmologist and light sensitivity researcher to create therapeutic eyewear that blocks the wavelengths of light most associated with triggering migraines and aggravating light sensitivity.

Although the definitive cause of migraines is unknown, nearly all people with migraine disease report a sensitivity to light (photophobia) and many report that light can trigger a migraine. Thousands use Axon eyewear to combat the painful light. The eyewear has been shown to reduce headache impact for nearly 90% of wearers.

