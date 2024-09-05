New Research Reveals Security Budgets Only Increased 2 Points in 2024, While 12% of CISOs Faced Reductions

BOSTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IANS Research and Artico Search unveiled the 2024 Security Budget Benchmark Report, offering critical insights into the state of security budgets and staffing amidst a backdrop of global economic challenges. This comprehensive study compiled findings from the fifth annual CISO Compensation and Budget Research Survey, including responses gathered from over 750 Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) between April and August 2024. The report indicates a cautious yet necessary expansion in security spending.

Amidst global economic and geopolitical uncertainty, markets are jittery, companies are spending frugally, and investors remain cautious. Security budgets are also affected by these realities with most budgets remaining flat or increasing modestly.

"As organizations confront an evolving threat landscape, the slight uptick in cybersecurity budgets this year reflects a careful balancing act," said Nick Kakolowski, Sr. Research Director at IANS. "While we see modest increases, it's clear that CISOs are prioritizing strategic investments over broad expansions. The focus is on strengthening defenses against sophisticated threats like AI-driven attacks, even as CISOs navigate tighter fiscal environments. Our research highlights the careful approach security leaders are taking, ensuring that every dollar spent is justified by the most pressing risks.

Key survey findings highlighted in the Security Budget Benchmark Report include:

Security budget growth hits 8%, up from 2023

Nearly two-thirds of CISOs report increasing budgets. The average growth has risen from 6% in 2023 to 8% this year, but this is only about half of growth rates in 2021 (16%) and 2022 (17%). A quarter of CISOs experienced flat budgets while 12% faced declines.





Over the past five years, the security budget as a percentage of IT spending has steadily increased, rising from 8.6% in 2020 to 13.2% in 2024. Similarly, as a percentage of revenue, security budgets have grown from 0.50% to 0.69% during the same period. These trends validate the increasing prioritization of security within organizations, as larger portions of resources are allocated to safeguarding against evolving threats.





The research highlights that significant budget increases are often reactive, driven by external factors such as incidents, breaches, or the rising risks such as those associated with AI adoption. Additionally, internal dynamics like rapid company expansion or strategic shifts, including mergers and acquisitions, were cited by CISOs as key contributors to justify accelerated budget growth.





Multiyear budget growth trends vary by industry. In the financial services, tech, retail and hospitality, and legal sectors, average security budget growth has improved from 2023 levels but only remains in the mid-to-high single digits. In contrast, the healthcare, business services, and consumer goods and services sectors have seen further declines in average growth rates compared to 2023.





Despite the budget increases, hiring trends tell a different story. Staff growth has slowed significantly, decreasing from 31% in 2022 to 16% in 2023 and further falling to 12% this year. Over a third of CISOs reported maintaining consistent headcount, reflecting a more measured approach to expanding security teams.

"For the last 12 months, it has been difficult for CISOs to add staff even when there's a need in the organization," said Steve Martano, IANS Faculty and Executive Cyber Recruiter at Artico Search. "Teams are being asked to do more with less and CISOs are finding it difficult to get budget for recruiting and hiring. This puts a lot of pressure not only on CISOs, but also on their teams."

The 2024 Security Budget Benchmark Summary Report is now available to cybersecurity leaders to support their budget planning.

About the Study

The CISO Compensation and Budget Research Study by IANS and Artico Search is an annual survey that provides in-depth analysis and benchmarking of security budgets, staffing, and compensation trends across industries. The resulting comprehensive 28-page Security Budget Benchmark Report serves as a vital resource for security leaders to understand current market conditions and make informed decisions.

Survey Methodology

IANS Research and Artico Search fielded its fifth annual CISO Compensation and Budget survey in April 2024. From April until August, the companies received survey responses from more than 750 CISOs from a diverse set of companies by size, location and industry. Of them, 681 respondents completed the budget section in the survey.

Respondents provided a wealth of budget data, including the absolute and relative size of their company's security budgets, the annual growth rate of the budget and how the budget breaks down into a set of commonly used spending categories. Using respondents' data, IANS and Artico Search performed in-depth analysis on the data and provided aggregate results in the report.

About Artico Search

Founded in 2021, Artico Search's team of executive recruiters focuses on a "grow and protect" model, recruiting senior go-to-market and security executives in growth venture, private equity and public companies. Artico's dedicated security practice delivers CISOs and other senior-level information security professionals for a diverse set of clients.

About IANS Research

For the security practitioner caught between rapidly evolving threats and demanding executives, IANS Research is a clear-headed resource for making decisions and articulating risk. We provide experience-based security insights for CISOs and their teams. The core of our value comes from the IANS Faculty, a network of seasoned practitioners. We support client decisions and executive communications with Ask-an-Expert inquiries, our peer community, deployment-focused reports, tools and templates, and consulting.

