New Research Reveals Unique Electrolyte Profile Found in GoodSport Hydrates Better Than Leading Sports Drinks and Water

CHICAGO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking study at Arizona State University's Hydration Science Lab set out to examine the hydration efficacy of sports drinks based on their electrolyte profile. The scientists determined that GoodSport, a natural electrolyte hydration drink with naturally sourced electrolytes, outperforms other leading sports drinks due to its unique combination and levels of electrolytes.

Building on previous peer-reviewed research from Penn State University* and revealed recently at the American College of Sports Medicine Annual Meeting in Boston, Mass, the study revealed that while most sports drinks depend on either sodium or potassium as their primary electrolyte to enhance hydration, GoodSport tested better because it had optimal levels of both.

The lab compared the hydration efficacy of water, the leading sodium-based sports drink, the leading potassium-based sports drink and GoodSport, a sodium and potassium-based sports drink.

"We looked at several sports drinks to identify which electrolytes or combination thereof would hydrate better and it was empirically evident that GoodSport, with optimal levels of sodium and potassium as well as other electrolytes, hydrated better than a sports drink with sodium and very little potassium, or a sports drink with high levels of potassium and barely any sodium," said Dr. Stavros Kavouros, lead researcher, Professor of Nutrition and Director of the Hydration Science Lab, Arizona State University. "Our test results were clear – GoodSport hydrated better and for longer than competing products and water."

Professional sports teams as well as teams training for Paris this summer have made the switch from legacy sports drink brands to GoodSport's electrolyte hydration drink because it hydrates better and longer and delivers sustained carbohydrate delivery to provide energy to working muscles and improve performance.

GoodSport contains no artificial flavors, sweeteners or dyes, provides a good source of B vitamins, and is lactose free. GoodSport is Upcycled Certified™ because it extracts its electrolytes and carbs from a component of milk that would otherwise go unused.

GoodSport is available nationwide at goodsport.com, Amazon, Walmart.com and in select Walmart stores and regionally at Jewel Osco, Mariano's, Central Market and more. The product line features six flavors including Lemon Lime, Fruit Punch, Wild Berry, Citrus, Blue Raspberry and Strawberry Lemonade.

