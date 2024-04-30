New Research Reveals What Each Country Has That's Bigger Than any Other Country, Including Some Weird Things

Size Graf

Apr 30, 2024, 08:38 ET

New research conducted by Size Graf sheds light on what each country has that's larger than in any other. The results show that some of the relatively hugest things in different countries are weird and unexpected.

CLAYMONT, Del., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every country in the world presumably has something that's gigantic when compared to the other countries. To gain some insight, Size Graf has performed their own research using Guinness World Records to find out what each country has that's bigger than the other countries. The research findings revealed there are several weird items among the most giant things worldwide.

Map showing the biggest thing in each country
Map showing the biggest thing in each country

Some examples of the largest weird things in countries around the globe include the biggest condom in France, underwater wedding in Poland, wearable cake dress in Switzerland, naked photo shoot in Mexico and high heel race in the United States.

Another interesting observation of the research is that almost a quarter of all countries appear to have no largest things on record, most of which are located in Africa.

"We wanted to know what each country in the world has that's more enormous than the other countries including if there are any interesting stuff to know about," says Hassan Alnassir, founder and owner of Size Graf. "And sure enough, we found several silly big things which most people wouldn't expect such as the wearable cake dress in Switzerland and underwater wedding in Poland."

To read the full details of the research and learn more about all the hugest things in each country including those that are weird, check out the following link: https://sizegraf.com/blog/what-each-country-has-thats-bigger-than-any-other-country/

In case you want to ask some questions about the research, you can contact Hassan Alnassir through the email [email protected].

About Size Graf
Size Graf is a website that offers free tools and graphs related to size (or height) in some way.

Media Contact
Hassan Alnassir
Founder of Size Graf
https://sizegraf.com/
[email protected] 
909-294-3278

SOURCE Size Graf

