New Research Reveals Why 60% of Companies Struggle to Maintain and Improve Their Salesforce Environment

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, a leading provider of Salesforce implementation and ongoing managed services, today announced the publication of a new research report, "Salesforce Customer Success: Roadblocks and Recommendations." The research indicates that while most companies plan to expand their Salesforce environment in 2021, companies are challenged by the enormity of the Salesforce ecosystem and securing the talent needed to achieve their platform objectives.

Spinnaker Support sponsored research through Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC), a third-party technology research and advisory firm, to identify and survey dedicated Salesforce decision-makers and professionals. The project goal was to determine how effective Salesforce customers are at updating and optimizing their Salesforce systems, especially during the global pandemic.

The results of this new research provide compelling evidence that companies often need external help and additional expertise to maximize their Salesforce investment. This study also identifies Salesforce best practices and recommendations.

The research found that companies:

Are struggling with Salesforce administration and maintenance: only 40% of respondents said their organizations are very good at handling these daily tasks, while 60% reported delays or confusion.

Find it challenging to implement new Salesforce functionality: 38% reported only marginal success, and only 8% gave their organizations the top mark for this work.

Have ambitious plans for 2021, with integration (30%) and optimization (29%) of existing systems among the top reported Salesforce goals. Implementing new cloud services was also picked by 29% of respondents.

Want to expand their Salesforce ecosystem but lack the right personnel or expertise to achieve the specific goals they have in mind (62%). This was followed by a lack of time to research new solutions (23%).

Generally have a positive experience with they use a managed services provider (MSP) to augment their Salesforce capabilities. They report stated an average satisfaction rating of 3.2 on a 5-point scale, indicating both high potential value and the need to pick a vendor with care. Only 45% of companies surveyed are engaged with a Salesforce MSP.

"Salesforce's relentless expansion provides businesses with exciting opportunities for innovation, but companies face serious challenges with routine updates and adding new features," stated Chad Stewart, Vice President of SaaS Global Support Services at Spinnaker Support. "Working with the right Salesforce managed service provider to improve a Salesforce environment is a proven approach for success. Companies that integrate the latest Salesforce offerings will enhance customer engagement programs, close more deals, and separate themselves from those that do not."

The results above, plus additional insights, are available for download from the Spinnaker Support web site.

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is a global provider of on-premise and cloud-based enterprise software support services. Mid-size to Fortune 100 global enterprises and public sector organizations that run Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce software turn to us for third-party support, managed services, and consulting services. We have earned the trust and loyalty of over 1,200 organizations located in 104 countries.

As a Salesforce Partner, Spinnaker Support offers managed services to help organizations sustain, grow, and expand their Salesforce ecosystems. Our certified Salesforce administrators, developers, and architects assist organizations in increasing the adoption and performance of their platform post-implementation. For more information, visit spinnakersupport.com.

About Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC)

Tec is an impartial enterprise software advisor known for its industry insight and data-driven approach to software evaluation. They regularly survey software users, as their perspectives are essential for rounding out our impressions of products and providers. They offer extensive resources to the user community, from market survey results to buyer's guides, product reviews, and thought leadership on industry developments and best practices for evaluating and selecting enterprise software.

