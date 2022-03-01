NEW RESEARCH SHEDS LIGHT ON ELECTRIC VEHICLE SUPPLY EQUIPMENT IMPLEMENTATION

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuels Institute today released a new study to better understand what elements of past or existing programs were most supportive of the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) market development.

The report, Policies for electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Deployment , was developed by reviewing and evaluating the market influence of nearly 500 different policies and incentives, studying their influence on market development from a data-driven perspective as well as from the perspective of key stakeholders.

"This report offers valuable lessons that can be leveraged to better inform the design and implementation of new programs that seek to build out EVSE infrastructure," states John Eichberger, Executive Director of Fuels Institute.

The report found the following:

Funding and/or regulatory programs were found to have a positive influence on EVSE market development, especially when several programs were implemented within the same market. Public funding, with rebates and incentives managed at the state level, may be responsible for as much as 26% of the difference in EVSE installations between markets with and without such funding. Programs with flexibility, clear guidance and simplicity, that set actionable goals, were found to support EVSE market development by helping to align public and private efforts, increase coordination between agencies and jurisdictions, and stimulate investment. Regulatory programs addressing climate change or air quality and emissions were found in markets with some of the highest levels of EVSE market development. Policies that allow charger hosts to resell electricity without being considered a public utility result in markets with higher levels of EVSE market development, as do markets with utility make-ready programs, EV-focused utility rates and incentives.

This study was developed alongside experts at global consultancy ICF. "In the midst of an EV surge, deploying charging infrastructure to support the boom is both a priority and a complex challenge," said Jonathan Norris, Lead Transportation and Energy Consultant at ICF. "The best practices highlighted by our analysis can help governments, utilities and businesses across the country make the most of funding to help develop the EV charging market."

Download the free report.

The Fuels Institute was founded by NACS in 2013, is a non-profit research-oriented think tank that evaluates market issues related to vehicles and the fuels that power them, incorporating the perspective of diverse stakeholders to develop and publish peer-reviewed, comprehensive, fact-based research projects. The Fuels Institute is a non-biased organization that does not advocate.

