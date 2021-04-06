New Research Shows Analyst Relations Roles Attract Growing Salary Premium, Hiring Goes Global

LONDON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 IIAR> Salary Survey – conducted by recruitment specialist CB Resourcing on behalf of the Institute of Industry Analyst Relations (IIAR>) and sponsored by ARInsights – shows analyst relations salaries trends exhibit unique traits compared to other communication roles.

Over half of new senior analyst relations (AR) roles are now advertised with a global remit and flexible location between the USA or Europe , a significant and recent change for positions historically centred in Silicon Valley and around Boston

or , a significant and recent change for positions historically centred in Silicon Valley and around Analyst relations professional salaries significantly increased over the last decade, going from under 5% of salaries over $175,000 in 2010 to nearly 50% in 2021

in 2010 to nearly 50% in 2021 There is now data that salaries are higher in the US with a 30% salary differential between the US and Europe , which has reduced from a 34% difference in 2017

* Software vendors offer the highest compensation packages in the tech industry for AR roles

"As we can see from this data, the analyst relations profession has matured significantly with many more experienced professionals, and yet there is still significantly increased competition for talent at the senior end of the market. The shift to hybrid working over 2020 has, however, created increased opportunities for firms to seek senior talent outside the traditional North American hubs," said Simon Burton ( @CB_Resourcing , LinkedIn ), CB Resourcing Managing Director.

"The 2021 survey contained some surprising findings; in particular, it seems the combination of the pandemic and salary over-inflation on the West US Coast has drastically accelerated the globalisation of the influencer and analyst relations profession, with European companies hiring on the Eastern Seaboard and US-headquartered companies offering roles on a global basis," said Ludovic Leforestier (@lludovic, LinkedIn), IIAR> Co-Founder and Board Member.

Crystal Golightly (@ARInsights, @crysgolightly, LinkedIn ), Vice President of Customer Experience and Operations at ARInsights, said: "Given the impact that analyst reports and ratings have on purchase decisions, AR is a strategic priority at many organisations today, especially technology companies. Accordingly, there's high demand for AR professionals who can regularly and effectively keep relevant analysts well-informed – driving positive business outcomes. It's no surprise that companies are seeking skilled practitioners with years of experience and that salaries are increasing – matching the value that AR pros bring to the table."

CB Resourcing is a leading recruitment firm with specialisation in industry research, analyst relations and knowledge management.

The IIAR> is a not-for-profit organisation established to raise awareness of analyst relations and the value of industry analysts, promote best practice amongst analyst relations professionals, enhance communication between analyst firms and vendors, and offer opportunities for AR practitioners to network with their industry peers. Find us on www.analystrelations.org and follow us on @iiar.

Founded in 2004 and backed by Polaris Growth Fund, ARInsights provides the market-leading SaaS platform for managing analyst relations (AR) programs. Our flagship solution, ARchitect, along with multiple complementary products, enables hundreds of leading companies to increase awareness and enhance knowledge-sharing with all the industry analysts that influence their business. ARInsights helps measurably improve the efficiency and productivity of AR professionals every day. For more information, visit www.arinsights.com.

The full survey will be available to IIAR members from the 12th April as well as abbreviated results sent to participants.

Analyst relations (AR) is a highly specialised function, driving conversations between technology vendors consultancies and BPO's, on one side to gain insights and ensure their products and offerings are positioned with influencers and industry analysts on the other side. By doing this, AR professionals also assist influencers and industry analysts to knowledgeably position those offerings in the market by offering analysis and advisory to their audiences and subscribers. Examples of industry analysis firms include Gartner, the inventor of the Gartner Magic Quadrant, Forrester, IDC, Omdia and many other tech industry luminaries.

SOURCE CB Resourcing