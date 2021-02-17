New Research Shows CDC's School Reopening UVC Guidelines Can be Achieved for Less Than a Dollar a Day

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation navigates a pathway to safely and quickly reopen schools for in-person learning, more attention is being directed to recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to layer the most effective safety precautions for combatting COVID-19. Among the CDC's key mitigation strategies is the recommendation to use UVC (ultraviolet-C) light to inactivate the virus. Safeology (www.safeology.com) offers research-proven UVC products that satisfy these guidelines for less than a dollar a day.

Safeology's recent research shows their UVC products pictured here can satisfy the CDC's new UVC Guidelines for the safe reopening of schools. CDC Guidelines specifically mention Upper Room UVC Fixtures as a viable way to reduce airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2. For less than a dollar a day, Safeology's Upper Room Fixtures can eliminate 99.9% of the virus that causes COVID-19. Safeology's Upper Room Linear Recessed Fixture is a highly-effective and affordable solution for schools looking to quickly add the power of UVC disinfection to classrooms. Ideal for the drop ceilings common in most schools, it provides quick and easy installation, safe and silent operations, and continuous disinfection in occupied rooms. Boasting an estimated equivalent of 6 air changes per hour, it's the perfect solution for schools looking to quickly and safely return to in-person learning.

"The CDC recommends several mitigation strategies already built into Safeology products," said Jim Mischel, Safeology CEO. "Among the most important: use UVC to inactivate SARS-CoV-2, maximize air filtration, reduce and dilute potential contaminants, and increase the delivery of clean air. Our UVC Upper Room Fixtures and UVC Mobile Air Purifiers are designed to do exactly this."

Demonstrated as a tested tool to combat the pandemic, Safeology UVC products use research-proven technology to remove 99.9 percent of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from air and surfaces. The results of Safeology's recently completed Level-3 Biosafety Laboratory research show the company's UVC technology to be an affordable scientific breakthrough that offers a clear path to making public spaces safer and significantly reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

"Once we learned how effective UVC light is in disinfecting classrooms and how it can help keep our students and faculty safe from COVID-19, we knew it was the way to go," said Blair Bryant, Superintendent, Cedar Park Christian Schools. "We began using Safeology's UVC products last September, and we've been able to keep our school open for in-person learning the entire school year."

Safeology, a division of Electric Mirror, is based in Everett, WA, and was founded in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their UVC devices qualify under the Buy American Act and address the mitigation measures outlined by President Joe Biden in his recent Executive Order supporting the reopening and continuing operation of schools and early childhood education providers.

The recommended products for schools to safely and quickly inactivate coronavirus in the air include Upper Room UVC Linear Wall and Linear Recessed Fixtures and Mobile Air Purifiers, all of which can be safely used when people are present, making them ideal for continual use in occupied spaces such as classrooms, lunchrooms and locker rooms. Safeology also manufactures UVC Towers that focus on inactivating surface viruses.

About Safeology™

Safeology is a division of Electric Mirror, the global leader in mirror technology. Safeology focuses Electric Mirror's decades of experience and expertise in lighting technology on the science of UVC-light disinfection.

