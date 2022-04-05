New Research Shows Growth in the Number of Plans Offering Non-Medical Benefits in Medicare Advantage

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Advisory (ATI), a research and advisory services firm working to transform the delivery of healthcare and aging services for older adults, in partnership with Long-Term Quality Alliance (LTQA) is releasing research today on new, non-medical benefits in Medicare Advantage and benefit growth since implementation of the CHRONIC Care Act in 2020.

The data brief focuses on expanded Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits that help to address Medicare beneficiaries' broader social needs, including social determinants of health needs and long-term services and supports. This includes Special Supplemental Benefits for the Chronically Ill (SSBCI) – services like Food and Produce, Pest Control, and Non-Medical Transportation, and a set of five Expanded Primarily Health-Related Benefits – services like In-Home Supports and Caregiver Supports. The benefits included in the brief were first available in Medicare Advantage in 2019 and 2020, and Medicare Advantage plans choose whether to offer these benefits, and which of these benefits they offer each year.

This year, nearly one in every three Medicare Advantage plans offers one of these new, non-medical benefits. In 2022, more than 96 percent of all Medicare beneficiaries live in a county with at least one Medicare Advantage plan offering one or more of these benefits. Over seven million people are enrolled in a plan offering at least one of these benefits. Benefits that help to meet Medicare beneficiaries' nutritional needs and needs in the home – help with food, cleaning, meal preparation, and ambulating – are among the most popular of these benefits this year.

Our research finds that while these non-medical benefits are growing, they are not offered nationwide and remain unavailable in many rural parts of the country. Continued study and evaluation of the availability and, importantly, the utilization of these benefits is needed.

"We're delighted to see the growth of benefits designed to help meet the needs of Medicare beneficiaries, especially those with complex care needs," said Tyler Cromer, Principal at ATI Advisory. "We've long known that health is not dependent just upon strictly medical services, and that providing the right intervention, whether it's a healthy meal, help with a pest issue, or social interaction and support, can help people to stay healthier longer. I'd charge every plan executive, as you're finalizing your plan benefit packages for 2023, to really look into these benefits as a powerful lever to help meet your members' needs, or risk being left behind."

See the full analysis here. For more on ATI and LTQA's work on these benefits to date, see our Advancing Non-Medical Supplemental Benefits in Medicare Advantage landing page.

About ATI Advisory

ATI Advisory is a research and advisory services firm working to transform the delivery of healthcare and aging services for older adults. By providing insight and strategy backed by original research, ATI helps organizations lead and deliver change in long-term services and supports systems and healthcare for complex care populations. ATI's approach breaks down public and private sector barriers that prevent innovative solutions to siloed, broken systems across acute, post-acute, and long-term care services and supports. For more information, visit: www.atiadvisory.com.

About Long-Term Quality Alliance

Long-Term Quality Alliance (LTQA) is a 501(c)3 membership organization aimed at improving outcomes and quality of life for persons with functional limitations, and their families. LTQA advances person- and family-centered, integrated long-term services and supports (LTSS) through research, education, and advocacy. For more information, visit https://www.ltqa.org/.

About The SCAN Foundation

Supported by a grant from The SCAN Foundation – advancing a coordinated and easily navigated system of high-quality services for older adults that preserve dignity and independence. For more information, visit www.TheSCANFoundation.org.

SOURCE ATI Advisory