New Research Shows High-Concentration Ashwagandha Root Extract can be an Effective Sleep and Anxiety Aid

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled human clinical study published on September 28 in Cureus shows KSM-66 Ashwagandha can be a safe, effective solution to insomnia and the anxiety that often accompanies it. KSM-66 was shown to improve both quantity and quality of sleep.

Sixty subjects with insomnia were randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive KSM-66 Ashwagandha root extract capsules in a 300 mg dose twice daily or an identical placebo, for a period of 10 weeks. Monitoring rest and activity patterns through a combination of sleep logs, self-reporting and actigraphy (a standard, non-invasive tool for studying sleep patterns), researchers found statistically significant improvements in sleep quality along the following important metrics: sleep onset latency, total sleep time, wake after sleep onset, total time in bed, sleep efficiency, the Pittsburgh sleep quality index, subjective sleep quality assessment and mental alertness on rising. Those who consumed KSM-66 Ashwagandha also experienced a significant reduction is stress. This is consistent with several previous studies that showed KSM-66 to significantly reduce the concentration of the stress hormone cortisol in the blood, promoting a greater feeling of ease.

"The new study corroborates the use of Ashwagandha root extract as a first-class adaptogen that helps promote restful sleep and reduce anxiety," says ethnobotanist, Medicine Hunter Christopher Kilham, who served for 14 years as Explorer in Residence at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. "We know that Americans are not getting enough sleep. Ashwagandha offers a simple, safe and natural way to achieve deep sleep for badly needed rest and repair, without drowsiness or negative effects. You simply do not need to resort to potentially harmful or addictive drugs to achieve healthy sleep." Ixoreal CEO Kartikeya Baldwa added: "Sleep is of course critical to well-being and healthy functioning. Published research has associated insomnia with chronic diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, neurological issues, mood swings, and increased mortality."

KSM-66 Ashwagandha is made by Ixoreal Biomed of Hyderabad, India, and Los Angeles, California. It is the most clinically studied ashwagandha extract, the subject of 22 human clinical trials. It is used in over 700 products in 45 countries including brands like Youtheory, Nature's Bounty, Puritan's Pride, Jarrow, GNC, CVS, REBBL Beverages and Natures Sunshine.

