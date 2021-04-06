New Research Shows How Nootropic 'Neuro' Mints Boost Brain Performance

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new scientific study from BrainCo has revealed for the first time the impact of Neuro's 'Energy & Focus' functional mints on brain performance. Eating the mint resulted in significant improvements in speed processing tasks, as well as an ability to reach a high level of focus faster. The results provide scientific evidence to back up Neuro's claims of enhanced mental performance.

The study was conducted by Dr. Wasifa Jamal from MIT and BrainCo, a cognitive science company that developed out of the Harvard Innovation Labs. 20 participants were asked to complete 3 cognitive tasks over a 30 minute period. The tasks were the Spot the Difference test, Color Stroop test and the Schulte's test. Participants completed them under control (no mint), Neuro mint and placebo mint conditions.The key findings were*:

In all three tasks, those consuming the Neuro mint reached high engagement levels significantly faster than the no mint and placebo groups, demonstrating an increased ability to focus faster when taking the Neuro mint.

than the no mint and placebo groups, demonstrating an increased ability to focus faster when taking the Neuro mint. The results of Schulte's test demonstrated a 2.188s time difference between control and Neuromint compared to a 0.0625s difference between control and placebo, meaning the Neuro mint enables improved performance in speed processing tasks.

'Since launching in 2015, our goal has been to provide truly functional gum and mints to our customers. This means getting both the ingredients and quantities just right. What goes into our products is always our number one priority as a company and we never stop experimenting and looking to improve Neuro's recipes. We know from scientific knowledge, market research, and customer satisfaction that our products work - it's great to now see this backed up by research-based scientific evidence.'

Neuro's products are based on the principle that our state of mind influences our moods, thoughts, and behaviors in every moment. Their gum and mints are designed to give our state of mind a fast-acting refresh when we need it most. Neuro's products are always sugar free, gluten free, vegan, and use only scientifically-backed and sustainable ingredients, with recipes relentlessly tweaked for the best possible benefits - without the annoying side effects of coffee or high-sugar energy drinks. Their two products currently on the market are 'Energy & Focus', and 'Calm & Clarity'.

Please see the attached report here full findings.

About Neuro

Founded in 2015 in Los Angeles, CA, Neuro is a health and wellness company that creates approachable and effective consumable products that you can take anywhere, anytime to refresh your state of mind and do more. With its unique delivery systems of gum and mints, all vegan, gluten-free, aspartame-free, and sugar-free, and containing natural green tea caffeine, L-theanine, B and D vitamins, and GABA, Neuro products deliver just the right amount of what you need to energize, calm, and better your mind quickly. The original Neuro Gum product was successfully backed by more than 500 people on Indiegogo in less than three days, and has since been featured in publications such as TIME magazine, Dr. Oz, Forbes, FOX News, Food And Wine, The New Yorker, Buzzfeed, and Fast Company, among many others.

With Neuro products now available in more than 7,500 retail locations nationwide including CVS, Whole Foods, Erewhon, and many others. Neuro is in your pocket and in your corner so you can feel your best and do more. To learn more about Neuro and its products, please visit https://getneuro.com, or follow Neuro on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

