NEW RESEARCH SHOWS IMMIGRATION RAIDS ARE RESHAPING U.S. CONSUMER BEHAVIOR AND ERODING NATIONAL CONFIDENCE

National Study by ThinkNow Highlights Opportunity for Brands to Lead and Rebuild Economic Trust

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immigration raids are not only tearing families apart — they're also weakening the U.S. economy and public confidence, according to new research from ThinkNow, a Los Angeles-based multicultural market research firm. The study suggests that brands have an opportunity to show leadership by demonstrating loyalty to Hispanic consumers and reinforcing inclusion during a time of uncertainty.

The nationwide study surveyed 1,500 U.S. adults, including a representative sample of Hispanic consumers, to examine how immigration enforcement is influencing spending, trust, and national sentiment. Findings reveal that fear of deportation is reshaping consumer habits, with many cutting back on spending, avoiding public spaces, and delaying major purchases.

"This study quantifies what many community advocates and business leaders have sensed anecdotally — that immigration enforcement isn't just a humanitarian issue, it's an economic one," said Roy Eduardo Kokoyachuk, co-founder and principal at ThinkNow. "At the same time, this is a moment for brands to lead. By standing for inclusion, belonging, and shared prosperity, companies can help restore confidence and strengthen consumer trust."

Key Findings

45% of Hispanic households have reduced spending due to fear of immigration activity, while 44% avoid public places like restaurants and stores.

of Hispanic households have reduced spending due to fear of immigration activity, while avoid public places like restaurants and stores. These behaviors extend beyond Hispanic communities, with Gen Z, Millennials, and high-income households also scaling back.

Holiday spending is trending downward: only 17% of all consumers plan to spend more this season (down from 26% in 2023).

is trending downward: only of all consumers plan to spend more this season (down from 26% in 2023). Among Hispanics, pride in being American fell from 77% to 54%, and belief in the American Dream dropped from 66% to 44%.

fell from 77% to 54%, and belief in the dropped from 66% to 44%. Over half of Hispanic consumers (53%) believe brands should publicly oppose immigration raids.

"In times of division, consumers look for brands that stand for something bigger than the next sale," said Marina Filipelli, CEO of Orci Advertising. "When brands reflect the diversity of the people they serve and stay consistent in their values, they build lasting trust and loyalty."

The research points to a growing demand for corporate leadership, transparency, and inclusivity as consumers navigate economic and cultural uncertainty.

About ThinkNow

ThinkNow is a cross-cultural market research agency helping companies and government agencies understand diverse audiences through data-driven insights and analytics.

For more information or to request the full report, contact Roy Eduardo Kokoyachuk at (818) 843-0220 or [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACT:

Stephen Chavez

ChavezPR

(310) 486-4104

[email protected]

SOURCE ThinkNow