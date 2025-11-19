New Research Shows Increased Urgency to Improve Community Pharmacy Access and Reduce Gaps in Service

VytlOne Releases 2nd Annual Healthcare Leader Report — Reviving Access, Reclaiming Revenue: Strengthening Hospitals and Communities Through Strategic Pharmacy Expansion

AMARILLO, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research has found that nearly three-quarters of hospital and pharmacy leaders say the urgency to address community gaps in pharmacy access has increased, and will continue to rise over the next three years. As hospitals focus to expand community-focused pharmacy services, their leaders are prioritizing chronic disease adherence, transitions of care, and 340B optimization.

These are findings from a newly released industry survey report from VytlOne , a partner across hospitals, health systems, and health centers, to unlock pharmacy revenue, strengthen local care, and reinvest in communities. VytlOne commissioned national healthcare and technology consultancy Sage Growth Partners to independently recruit and survey 100 executives and pharmacy leaders at hospitals and health systems in Q3 of 2025. The survey participants included C-suite executives and pharmacy leaders representing a range of health systems, integrated delivery networks, and independent community hospitals.

The report, Reviving Access, Reclaiming Revenue: Strengthening Hospitals and Communities Through Strategic Pharmacy Expansion , shows how hospitals are realizing that pharmacy is no longer just a service, but rather a strategic growth engine that directly impacts both patient outcomes and revenue.

"Given the increasing urgency to address widening community gaps in pharmacy access, hospital and health system leaders are prioritizing program expansion, service optimization and workforce recruitment and retention, as well as investing in facility upgrades and digital health and IT infrastructure," said Joel Wright, RPh, president, pharmacy services , VytlOne. "Executives who are not strategically leveraging their pharmacy services are missing substantial opportunities to drive new revenue and achieve cost savings."

This research also shows the undeniable power of pharmacy solution-specific partnerships. The survey also found that 72% of health systems that have aligned with external pharmacy services partners expressed that they capitalize well on revenue generation opportunities – compared to just 32% that do not work with an external partner.

"Our research shows that hospitals have a significant opportunity to transform their pharmacy services into competitive differentiators. Successfully expanding community-focused pharmacy services will require investments in new technologies and partnerships to leverage real-time data and analytics, improve capture rates, reduce script leakage and maximize contributions to overall revenue. Doing this will have a positive impact on overall community health outcomes," said Dan D'Orazio, CEO of Sage Growth Partners .

Other key findings of the report include:

56% of those surveyed rate pharmacy access in their community as only being fair.

In 2025, more health system leaders reported that inpatient pharmacy services and 340B programs accounted for over 15% of total operating income, compared to 2024.

97% of hospital and pharmacy leaders agree that improving community pharmacy access can positively impact overall community health outcomes.

Hospitals are increasing investment in internal pharmacy operations and external vendor partnership, particularly in outpatient and specialty pharmacy services.

Despite the growing focus, just 21% of leaders say their organization has a defined pharmacy strategy aligned with financial goals.

92% say that transforming pharmacy services can be a competitive differentiator for their hospital, but only 18% are confident they can meet pharmacy demand.

The full market report and survey results can be found here .

About VytlOne

VytlOne, formerly Maxor, is the nation's only independent, fully integrated total pharmacy solutions partner. By combining pharmacy operations, 340B management, specialty pharmacy, pharmacy benefit management, and patient affordability solutions, VytlOne is dedicated to helping mission-driven hospitals and healthcare providers improve outcomes, unlock revenue, and reinvest in healthier healthcare communities. At VytlOne, 'Your Mission Is Our Mission' says it all about why we are different from the competition. Working as an extension of our client partners' teams, VytlOne supports and enables our partners to drive sustainable revenue growth while achieving optimal outcomes for their patients, employees, and communities. Learn more at www.vytlone.com .

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm with deep Expertise in market research, go-to market strategy, and marketing communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth

Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including PressGaney, GE Healthcare, LexisNexis, GoodRx, Xealth, VytlOne, Medecision, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus Health, Best Buy Health, New Jersey Brain and Spine, and Philips Healthcare.

