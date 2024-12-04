NEW RESEARCH SHOWS PATIENTS IN RO BODY MEMBERSHIP LOSE 15.8% OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT ON AVERAGE IN 12 MONTHS

80% of patients with metabolic health risks significantly improved their lab results after a year

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ro, the leading direct-to-patient healthcare company, today published new research showing that patients being treated with a GLP-1 medication in its Body membership lost an average of 15.8% of their body weight over the course of 12 months. The company released additional research showing that 80% of patients with metabolic health risks (i.e., abnormal total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, triglyceride levels, or HbA1c) achieved clinically significant improvements in at least one biomarker in their lab results after a year in the Body membership.

"This data shows that Ro is building the technology to deliver high-quality obesity care at scale," said Zach Reitano, CEO and co-founder of Ro. "By empowering patients and providers with world class technology, we're helping patients overcome insurance hurdles, drug shortages, and get personalized care to achieve life-changing outcomes."

Weight Loss Outcomes

According to the outcomes study , the vast majority of patients in the Body membership who received 12 months of treatment with branded semaglutide achieved clinically significant weight loss:

95% lost 5% or more of their body weight

lost 5% or more of their body weight 81% lost 10% or more of their body weight

lost 10% or more of their body weight 55% lost 15% or more of their body weight

lost 15% or more of their body weight 26% lost 20% or more of their body weight

These outcomes are consistent with the studied efficacy of GLP-1s, and made possible by pairing the treatment with high-quality, ongoing obesity care via Ro's telehealth platform including: monthly check-ins with providers, 24/7 messaging for care and support, 1-1 coaching, weight tracking and dose logging, labs when appropriate, and side effect monitoring. Knowing the challenges of accessing and paying for GLP-1s, Ro helps patients better understand their benefits , navigate GLP-1 shortages , and find the best medication choice for them at the lowest possible price – whether that's using insurance coverage or paying cash.

Metabolic Lab Results

Research shows that weight-loss driven improvements in metabolic health can reduce downstream risk of developing or dying from prevalent and deadly chronic diseases (e.g. heart disease and stroke, diabetes, hypertension, and cancer). Ro conducted a study to assess whether patients in the Body membership were benefiting from those metabolic health improvements.

The lab results study showed that 80% of patients who initiated treatment with metabolic health risks achieved clinically significant improvements in at least one biomarker in their lab results after a year in the Body membership. This improvement was defined as moving an abnormal metabolic health lab result from one category (i.e. high) to another (i.e. borderline or normal).

The research showed that many patients who started with unhealthy metabolic lab results were able to revert to normal levels after a year, including:

More than half of patients with high total cholesterol reverted to normal cholesterol levels

of patients with high total cholesterol reverted to normal cholesterol levels More than half of patients with high LDL reverted to normal LDL levels

of patients with high LDL reverted to normal LDL levels 1 in 3 patients with low HDL reverted to normal HDL levels

patients with low HDL reverted to normal HDL levels 3 in 4 patients with high triglycerides reverted to normal triglycerides

"We designed Ro Body to help patients achieve meaningful weight loss and accomplish their goals – whether those are to be more confident, start a new hobby, or lower their cholesterol," said Dr. Melynda Barnes, Chief Medical Officer of Ro. "Every day patients share with us what a difference Ro has made in their lives, and seeing such improvements in their metabolic health is another example of the benefits that high-quality obesity care has."

Beyond clinical outcomes, Ro recently published survey results on the quality of life improvements among patients enrolled in its Body membership. The latest data builds on Ro's presentation of six research abstracts at ObesityWeek 2024 . The abstracts shed light on key issues in obesity medicine today, including: how telehealth can bridge access to weight management care for patients living in rural areas or care deserts; patients' diverse motivations for weight loss and their relationship to quality of life; the role technology plays in monitoring and managing side effects among patients treated with GLP-1s, and more. Next year, the company will publish expanded weight loss outcomes in a peer-reviewed journal and lab result data on patient improvements in HbA1C levels at a leading research conference.

Methodology

Weight Loss Data: We analyzed 12-month weight loss for a random sample of 475 Body members initiating treatment in 2023 with branded semaglutide, many doses of which were in shortage during the entire study time window. These members provided both an initial, pre-treatment weight during treatment onboarding and a follow-up weight measurement taken between days 359 and 369 after initiating treatment (see full methodology here ). We then calculated percent body weight loss. Categorical weight loss was assessed by determining the proportion of patients who achieved weight loss exceeding 5%, 10%, 15%, and 20% of their body weight.

Biomarker Data: We analyzed follow-up metabolic biomarker data from a sample of patients who completed baseline metabolic labs during treatment onboarding on Ro's platform. The follow-up complimentary, non-fasting metabolic lab panel was offered to Body members who met study criteria (e.g. treatment with a semaglutide maintenance dose, at least 10 prescription refills, located in state with Quest Diagnostics locations, etc., see full methodology here ). Of sampled patients, 293 opted in, and among those who opted in 131 completed their lab tests. The metabolic panel measured total cholesterol, LDL-C, HDL, triglycerides, HbA1c. Analysis was performed using descriptive statistics and paired t tests.

About Ro

Ro is a direct-to-patient healthcare company with a mission of helping patients achieve their health goals by delivering the easiest, most effective care possible. Ro is the only company to offer nationwide telehealth, labs, and pharmacy services. This is enabled by Ro's vertically integrated platform that helps patients achieve their goals through a convenient, end-to-end healthcare experience spanning from diagnosis, to delivery of medication, to ongoing care. Since 2017, Ro has helped millions of patients, including one in every county in the United States, and in 98% of primary care deserts.

Important Safety Information: Wegovy (semaglutide) injection is a prescription medicine for patients with obesity or with overweight, who also have weight-related medical problems, to help them lose weight and maintain weight loss, paired with diet and exercise. Wegovy is also used to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular (CV) events in patients with known CV disease and obesity or overweight. Wegovy is semaglutide and should not be used with other semaglutide-containing products or other GLP-1s. Wegovy may cause serious side effects including possible thyroid tumors and thyroid cancer. Do not use Wegovy if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2). Wegovy may cause other serious side effects, including pancreatitis, gallbladder problems, increased risk of low blood sugar, kidney problems, serious allergic reactions, changes in vision in patients with type 2 diabetes, increased heart rate, and depression or suicidal thoughts. For more complete information, including Boxed Warning, visit ro.co/safety-info/glp1

