NEW RESEARCH SHOWS RO HELPS PATIENTS ACHIEVE WEIGHT LOSS AND SAFETY OUTCOMES CONSISTENT WITH CLINICAL TRIALS

Peer-reviewed study demonstrates patients treated with semaglutide through Ro achieve an average body weight loss of 16.6% over 68 weeks

First study to evaluate both the long-term weight loss and safety outcomes of treatment with semaglutide via telehealth

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ro, the leading direct-to-patient healthcare company, today published the first study to evaluate both the long-term weight loss and safety outcomes of treatment with semaglutide via telehealth. The peer-reviewed study, published in Obesity, the official journal of The Obesity Society, showed that patients getting care through Ro's platform were able to achieve weight loss outcomes and a safety profile consistent with clinical trials. Patients in Ro's study lost an average of 16.6% of their body weight over 68 weeks.

"When patients come to Ro, they trust us to help them achieve their health goals, and this study shows that we're fulfilling that promise by holding ourselves to the highest standard," said Zach Reitano, CEO and Co-founder of Ro. "Every single part of Ro's platform is designed to deliver the best experience possible and make it easier for millions of patients to get the care they need, without compromising on efficacy or safety."

The study, conducted by Ro in close collaboration with its clinical advisors, leading researchers Dr. Beverly Tchang, MD and Professor David B. Allison, PhD, evaluated outcomes among patients treated with semaglutide who also had access to Ro's comprehensive obesity care offering. This includes ongoing clinician support, 24/7 messaging, side effect monitoring, personalized medication adjustment, educational resources, and 1-to-1 coaching from nurses. The study is the largest sample of patients with overweight or obesity treated with semaglutide for more than a year via telehealth.

"As GLP-1s have transformed the obesity treatment landscape, it's become clear that telehealth is a crucial tool to meet the need for large-scale weight management care. Now, this study not only reinforces the evidence base for telehealth, but shows that Ro can help patients reach the kinds of outcomes seen in clinical trials," said Dr. Beverly Tchang, Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York and triple board-certified physician in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, and Obesity Medicine. Dr. Tchang is a Ro advisor and lead author of the study.

Several of Ro's platform features uniquely enabled the research, including the ability to closely track outcomes over time through patient dose-logging (i.e., exact date for first dose) and weight reporting. The study was also able to assess safety using the structured side effect check-ins that patients regularly complete throughout their treatment on Ro. This feature enabled the research to evaluate the type, rate, and severity of side effects that patients reported, which were consistent with other real-world evidence and the STEP trials. Together, Ro's platform enabled precise real-world measurement of safety and outcomes, giving a clear picture of the quality of obesity care available through Ro.

This study builds on Ro's strong foundation of clinical research, including eight abstracts that the company presented at ObesityWeek® 2025 in November, spanning topics from the use of AI to improve the patient experience, such as an evaluation of Ro's LLM-enabled adverse event reporting tool, to outcomes among patients treated with GLP-1s, such as those with osteoarthritis. It also follows Ro's collaboration with leading obesity experts, including Professor Allison and Emily Dhurandhar, PhD, who developed the 'Ro Allison Indiana Dhurandhar Food Noise' (RAID-FN) Inventory, a new, clinically-validated scale to measure 'food noise'.

Methodology

The study included a random nationwide sample (n=655) of patients treated with branded semaglutide (Wegovy or Ozempic) through Ro's platform who persisted with treatment and reported their weight at 68 weeks (±14 days). The sample was 67.9% women and had a mean age of 45.8 years, with a median baseline body mass index (BMI) of 32.3 kg/m² (IQR 30.2-35.5) and baseline median weight of 94.3 kg. At 68 weeks, 52.1% of patients were on a 2.4 mg dose of semaglutide.

Results

Among 655 participants (445 women and 210 men), the average body weight reduction was 16.6% (SD 7.5; 95% CI: −17.1 to −16.0). Nearly all (95.4%, 95% CI 93.5-96.9) achieved ≥5% body weight loss, 82.0% achieved ≥10% body weight loss (95% CI 78.8- 84.9), and 32.8% achieved ≥20% body weight loss (95% CI 29.2-36.6) over the study period. The most frequently reported side effects were nausea or vomiting (37.3%) and constipation (15.6%), and no new safety concerns were identified.

About Ro

Ro is a direct-to-patient healthcare company with a mission of helping patients achieve their health goals by delivering the easiest, most effective care possible. Ro is the only company to offer nationwide telehealth, labs, and pharmacy services. This is enabled by Ro's vertically integrated platform that helps patients achieve their goals through a convenient, end-to-end healthcare experience spanning from diagnosis, to delivery of medication, to ongoing care. Since 2017, Ro has helped millions of patients in nearly every single county in the United States, including 99% of primary care deserts. Visit Ro.co for more information.

