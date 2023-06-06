New Research Shows Sleep Reset Is First & Only Digital Sleep Solution Clinically Proven to Increase Total Sleep Time by Over One Hour for Short Sleepers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep Reset, a personalized sleep program using CBT-I based strategies and text-based coaching, has published a peer-reviewed research paper in the scientific journal Frontiers in Sleep, confirming its effectiveness as a digital sleep solution.

Dr. Grandner Introduces Sleep Reset | Empower Patients with an Evidence-Based Digital Sleep Program Sleep Reset Product Sleep Reset Results

The University of Arizona's Sleep and Health Research Program led the study which shows Sleep Reset's ability to increase sleep time, addressing a significant concern for many healthcare professionals. "Over a third of the US population is struggling with insufficient or poor sleep," says Dr. Michael Grandner, Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. "Remarkably, data from Sleep Reset reveals that this program has the potential to significantly extend the duration of their sleep. In fact, no other program to my knowledge has demonstrated effects of such magnitude. Many popular sleep solutions like Trazadone, Benadryl and Melatonin don't even have the clinical evidence to increase total sleep time much at all. Ambien and Lunesta are known to increase sleep time by around 30 minutes, but that's much less than what we've seen from Sleep Reset. What's even better is that Sleep Reset is a non-medication intervention, thus non-habit forming and devoid of troubling side effects."

Sleep Reset's data showed that the average member increased their Total Sleep Time (TST) per night by 44 minutes. For those starting the program with less than 6 hours sleep per night, sleep time increased by over 85 minutes on average. The study involved 564 participants aged 30-60, with 65% identifying as female.

Additional findings from the research are also promising. Participants who took a long time to fall asleep (over 30 minutes) reduced this time by 53%, those who were awake for at least an hour during the night decreased their awake time by 41%, and those who had more than 3 awakenings per night experienced 2 fewer nightly awakenings by the end of the program. Furthermore, nearly half of the users stopped using sleep aids after completing the program, reinforcing its effectiveness. This finding is timely given the recent study that suggested an increase in risk for dementia with overuse of sleep aids.

"Many people with sleep issues need options beyond pills," says Sleep Reset's Founder & CEO, Yunha Kim. "I know this first hand because I personally battled with insomnia and have tried a lot of things myself. However, accessibility can be a significant barrier when it comes to evidence-based treatments like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia, which often come with lengthy waitlists." Kim introduces Sleep Reset as an immediate, pill-free solution to these issues. Accessible from home without a waiting period, Sleep Reset presents a convenient and readily available option for those seeking to improve their sleep using clinically proven strategies.

For more information about Sleep Reset, visit https://www.thesleepreset.com/ . The research paper is available on the Frontiers in Sleep Journal: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/frsle.2023.1156844/abstract and here's Dr. Grandner's YouTube video on the research: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sx9hsUborM4

About Sleep Reset:

Sleep Reset, backed by top investors including YCombinator, Foundation Capital, and Stanford University, offers a unique sleep program employing stimulus control, cognitive restructuring, relaxation training, and sleep hygiene. The program comes with a dedicated sleep coach and an interactive app for tracking progress and learning about sleep science. The program was designed with leading sleep experts from Stanford University, Yale University's School of Medicine, and the University of Arizona's Sleep and Health Research Program.

Disclaimer: This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The information found in Sleep Reset is for educational and self-care purposes only and should not change or replace professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment provided by a healthcare professional. The program may not be suited for individuals with certain medical, neurological, and psychiatric conditions or those with medically diagnosed sleep disorders.

Media Contact:

Yunha Kim

919-943-6011

[email protected]

SOURCE Sleep Reset