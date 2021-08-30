New Research Shows that Wounds heal faster with Gladiator Therapeutics Patented SemiCera® Technology

WHITEHALL, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gladiator Therapeutics, LLC is excited to announce that independent researchers at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine have finalized the results of their wound healing research. The researchers used Gladiator's non-powered SemiCera® technology in a study that increased wound healing. The study abstract was accepted for presentation at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS), scheduled in Kissimmee, Florida, Aug 23-26, 2021. The MHSRS is the USA Department of Defense's premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of the Warfighter.

The Gladiator ceramic blanket can be used anywhere without the need for a power supply and without the side effects. Tweet this Drs. Carrick and Sugaya in their lab at UCF College of Medicine (PRNewsfoto/University of Central Florida College of Medicine)

The scientists found that wounds healed significantly faster when wounded animals and stem cells were exposed to the Gladiator Technology. The abstract of the UCF COM research is published on the MHSRS website as a public service by the United States Army Medical Research and Development Command, MHSRS-21-02823 Regenerative properties and wound healing of a novel far-infrared ceramic blanket. The Gladiator ceramic blanket can be used anywhere without the need for a power supply and without the side effects that are commonly found when injecting chemicals or drugs. The UCF research team is conducting ongoing research on the use of the Gladiator ceramic blanket in animal models of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and traumatic brain injury.

For more information, visit www.gladiatortherapeutics.com .

About Gladiator Therapeutics

Gladiator Therapeutics is an FDA-registered medical device research and manufacturing company utilizing patented non-powered specific far infrared technology. Their corporate office is in Emmaus, PA. The focus that drives the company is to complete and certify their unique technology for a variety of clinical applications to improve the quality of life for those with difficult to treat conditions, such as chronic wounds.

Contact:

Kim Nahf

[email protected]

SOURCE Gladiator Therapeutics