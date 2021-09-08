New Research Shows the Pandemic's Impact on U.S. Entrepreneurs Tweet this

The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor Report, which polled more than 2,000 U.S. adults in August 2020, provides a comprehensive look at the impact COVID-19 had on entrepreneurs and business owners six months after the pandemic first caused restrictions on American life and business. Among established business owners, 58% halted some of their core business activities because of COVID-19. Of those who closed a business, more than one-third cited the pandemic as the reason.

"The United States has long relied on entrepreneurs to drive innovation, job creation and economic growth. There is no question that the pandemic created both challenges and opportunities for entrepreneurs and mature business owners," said GEM U.S. Team co-Leader and Babson College Entrepreneurship Professor Donna Kelley. "Stable jobs and economic vitality depend on the survival and growth of businesses. This research can help guide decisions that support entrepreneurship in America, which will surely be a critical contributor to the post-pandemic recovery."

Despite the fact that 82% of entrepreneurs thought that starting a business was more difficult than a year earlier, and nearly 70% cited delays in getting their businesses operational because of COVID-19, Americans were still starting and running new businesses in 2020.

"People may have different reasons for starting a business: needing to generate income or seeing new opportunities, for example, but the GEM results show that people still turn to entrepreneurship, even in the throes of a social and economic crisis," said Smaiyra Million, Executive Director of The Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship at Babson College. "These are the adaptive and creative entrepreneurial leaders that solve today's problems and help create new and lasting change for themselves, their businesses, and their communities. This is especially critical as we look to the future. There is no going back to doing what we have always done. Entrepreneurs today will evolve and learn from the lessons of the last 18 months and emerge stronger."

"Much like the Great Depression or World War II, the pandemic promises to be a transformative event, one in which the society we knew is remade and filled with change and possibility and entrepreneurial leaders will lead the way," said Stephen Spinelli Jr., PhD, President of Babson College. "There's no roadmap to our post-pandemic recovery. The same attributes that enable entrepreneurial leaders to make decisions, solve problems, and create value are what will successfully lead us forward. Entrepreneurial leadership is more needed and relevant than ever before. GEM will be there to witness and capture this extraordinary moment, and through research, we will continue to understand and learn from entrepreneurs and help guide them as they shape the world of tomorrow."

Additional Key Findings

About 40% of Americans knew at least one person who closed a business due to COVID-19, although 21% knew someone who began a business.

Among the U.S. Adult Population (18-64 years old), 40% of respondents stated that their household income declined because of COVID-19.

Over one-third of those closing a business cited COVID-19 as the reason (41% of women who closed a business and 30% of men who closed a business).

Among established business owners, 28% had received, or expected to receive, pandemic-related financial support from the government, with women reporting a higher percentage than men (32% vs. 25%).

Established business owners were more likely than entrepreneurs (51% vs. 45%) to state that the federal government was effective in responding to the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among entrepreneurs, 51% said the state government was more effective than the federal government in responding, compared to 32% of established business owners.

Necessity played an instrumental role in driving entrepreneurship in 2020; half of entrepreneurs were motivated to start a business in order to earn a living because jobs were scarce, a 22% increase from 2019.

The established business ownership rate (those that own or manage a business older than 3.5 years) was 9.9%, a slight decline from 10.6% in 2019.

Among the U.S. Adult Population, 4.4% closed a business, a 50% increase from 2.9% in 2019.

Most Americans hold positive perceptions about entrepreneurship: it is associated with high status in society (78%), it is a good career choice (70%) and it receives positive media attention (72%).

Perceptions about one's capabilities for starting a business were high (64%) and relatively unchanged from 2019. However, opportunity perceptions dropped from 62% in 2019 to 49% in 2020. Fear of failure rose from 35% in 2019 to 41% in 2020, an all-time high.

More than one-half (57%) of entrepreneurs are building businesses in finance, services, and information/communications technologies.

Growth projections, or the proportion of entrepreneurs anticipating adding more than five new jobs in the next five years, declined in 2020 (27.5% vs. 32.5% in 2019).

Black people are twice as likely as white people to have entrepreneurial intentions (20% vs. 10%) and nearly twice as likely to start businesses (26% vs. 14%).

The TEA rate for women was 16.6% and for men 18.3%, about eight women entrepreneurs for every 10 men entrepreneurs.

About Babson College

Babson College prepares and empowers entrepreneurial leaders who create, grow, and steward sustainable economic and social value everywhere. We shape the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge, skills, and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in organizations of all types and sizes. A global leader in entrepreneurship education recognized globally by U.S. News & World Report, our undergraduate, graduate, executive programs, and partnership opportunities are tailored to the needs of our world.

About GEM

Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) is a consortium of national country teams, primarily associated with top academic institutions, that carries out survey-based research on entrepreneurship around the world. GEM is the only global research source that collects data on entrepreneurship directly from individual entrepreneurs! GEM's Adult Population Survey (APS) provides analysis on the characteristics, motivations and ambitions of individuals starting businesses, as well as social attitudes towards entrepreneurship. The National Expert Survey (NES) looks at the national context in which individuals start businesses.

In numbers, GEM is:

20+ years of data

150,000+ interviews a year

100+ economies

500+ specialists in entrepreneurship research

300+ academic and research institutions

200+ funding institutions

GEM began in 1999 as a joint project between Babson College (USA) and London Business School (UK). The consortium has become the richest resource of information on entrepreneurship, publishing a range of global, national and 'special topic' reports on an annual basis.

SOURCE Babson College

Related Links

http://www.babson.edu

