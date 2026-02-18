New Research Suggests Red Raspberries May Support Blood Sugar Control and Cognitive Function

Study shows improvements in post-meal blood sugar response, memory and learning

LYNDEN, Wash., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A simple addition to the plate may help support both metabolic and brain health as we age. New research published in the British Journal of Nutrition found that adding red raspberries to a meal improved post-meal blood sugar responses and enhanced cognitive performance within hours.

Washington red raspberries are picked at the peak of ripeness and frozen within hours to lock in flavor and nutrients.

Red raspberries are naturally rich in polyphenols, plant compounds known to influence metabolic and inflammatory processes relevant to brain health. To better understand this connection, researchers tested whether adding 25 g of freeze-dried red raspberry powder to a high-carbohydrate, moderate-fat meal could influence post-meal metabolic responses and cognitive performance in adults ages 55 to 70 who are overweight or obese.

After eating the raspberry-containing meal, participants experienced a smaller rise in blood sugar and a lower insulin response compared with the control meal. Blood samples collected after the meal also showed reduced neuroinflammatory responses in laboratory testing, suggesting a potential protective effect on the brain following meals.

Participants also performed better on a standardized battery of cognitive tests within hours of eating the raspberry meal. Researchers observed improvements in learning and memory tasks, including fewer errors and more efficient problem-solving strategies.

Importantly, these benefits were observed after just one meal that included freeze-dried red raspberry powder, highlighting the potential for immediate post-meal effects.

"As we age, maintaining healthy blood sugar and cognitive function becomes increasingly important," said Britt Burton-Freeman, PhD, MS, Director of the Center for Nutrition Research, Illinois Institute of Technology. "These results show that adding red raspberries into your daily diet may have some metabolic and cognitive benefits that are important to all of us as we age."

Frozen Washington red raspberries make it easy to enjoy these benefits year-round. Harvested at peak ripeness and frozen within hours to help preserve flavor and nutrients, they can be quickly added to smoothies, oatmeal, sauces and everyday meals. Shoppers can find frozen Washington red raspberries in the freezer aisle by looking for "Product of the USA" on the label.

While longer-term studies are needed, the findings add to growing research showing how everyday dietary choices can help support metabolic and brain health.

ABOUT THE WASHINGTON RED RASPBERRY COMMISSION

The Washington Red Raspberry Commission (WRRC) represents the growers and processors who produce 90% of the American-grown frozen red raspberries. Grown specifically for freezing, Washington red raspberries are picked at peak ripeness and frozen within hours to preserve their bold flavor, vibrant color and natural nutrition. These berries are the product of generations of farming expertise and sustainable practices, crafted for quality, air-chilled for food safety and available year-round. WRRC promotes the taste, health benefits and versatility of frozen Washington red raspberries while sharing the story of the American farmers behind every berry. Learn more at redrazz.org .

