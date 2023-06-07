NEW RESEARCH SUGGESTS SLEEP WEARABLES SHOW PROMISE IN IMPROVING SLEEP HEALTH AMONG MARGINALIZED POPULATIONS

News provided by

JMIR Publications

07 Jun, 2023, 09:03 ET

New research highlights the potential of wearable sleep devices to improve sleep health among marginalized populations and identifies possible barriers to the acceptance and adoption of wearable technologies

TORONTO and PHILADELPHIA, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new study, titled "Acceptability and Usability of a Wearable Device for Sleep Health Among English- and Spanish-Speaking Patients in the Safety Net: Qualitative Analysis," researchers found that wearable sleep devices hold promise in positively impacting sleep health among marginalized populations. Sleep disorders can lead to many health issues and disproportionately affect marginalized communities, highlighting the importance of monitoring sleep health. This study, published by JMIR Publications in their journal JMIR Formative Research, investigated how participants in a safety net clinic, including those who are racially, ethnically, linguistically, and socioeconomically diverse, felt about the wearable sleep monitoring device SomnoRing.

Larissa Purnell and colleagues recruited 21 English- and Spanish-speaking patients from a multidisciplinary clinic in Redwood City, California, that serves publicly insured patients. After testing the SomnoRing device over the 7-night study period, participants shared their perceptions of the device, motivators and barriers to use the device, as well as general experiences with digital health tools in an hour-long qualitative interview. Participants perceived SomnoRing as easy to use, and most found it comfortable to wear during the 7-night experiment.

"This study highlights the importance of conducting usability and acceptability studies with patients from marginalized communities upfront, rather than considering adaptation of wearable devices or apps at a later date," states Dr Courtney Lyles, associate professor of medicine, cofounder of UCSF S.O.L.V.E Health Tech, and corresponding author on this paper.

This research highlights the potential for wearables like SomnoRing to improve sleep health among safety net populations. It also underscores the need for more research on the usability and context of wearable device use, especially within a clinical practice workflow and for patients without extensive experience using wearables in their everyday lives.

Understanding the barriers identified by participants, such as housing status, insurance coverage, and clinician support, will be key to successfully integrating these technologies into ongoing sleep intervention models and care operations.

Original Article:

Purnell L, Sierra M, Lisker S, Lim MS, Bailey E, Sarkar U, Lyles CR, Nguyen KH. Acceptability and Usability of a Wearable Device for Sleep Health Among English- and Spanish-Speaking Patients in the Safety Net: Qualitative Analysis. JMIR Form Res. 2023;7:e43067

URL: https://formative.jmir.org/2023/1/e43067/

doi:10.2196/43067

About JMIR Publications

JMIR Publications is a leading, born-digital, open access publisher of 30+ academic journals and other innovative scientific communication products that focus on the intersection of health, and technology. Its flagship journal, the Journal of Medical Internet Research, is the leading digital health journal globally in content breadth and visibility, and is the largest journal in the medical informatics field.

To learn more about JMIR Publications, please visit jmirpublications.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Head office: 130 Queens Quay East, Unit 1100, Toronto, ON, M5A 0P6 Canada

Media contact: [email protected]

The content of this communication is licensed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/), which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original work, published by JMIR Publications, is properly cited.

Media Contacts: Tom Bellis
Director of Marketing
[email protected]
Phone: 416.583.2040

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise(TM). For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

SOURCE JMIR Publications

Also from this source

NEW STUDY FINDS THAT FITTERFLY DIABETES DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS PROGRAM IMPROVES BLOOD SUGAR LEVELS AND PROMOTES WEIGHT LOSS IN PATIENTS WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES

JOURNAL OF MEDICAL INTERNET RESEARCH | CAN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE BE USED TO DIAGNOSE INFLUENZA?

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.