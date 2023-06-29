New Research: UC&C Monitoring can Ease IT Burden and cut Costs

29 Jun, 2023

  • Spiraling operational and productivity costs can be reduced by proactively monitoring the Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) environment.  

SYDNEY, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI) a leading provider of global performance management and analytics for Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) has revealed research that shows that more than 25% of IT professionals waste more than one full work day per week managing needless tasks.

This time crunch effectively means IT teams end up as the 'fire-department' of an organization, reactively dealing with disgruntled end users and wasting time fixing recurring issues in UC&C ecosystems.

"In today's hybrid working world, technology plays a key role in driving productivity. The right investment in technology is a requisite to manage financial implications and positively impact employee and customer experience. Thorough monitoring of the UC&C environment can reduce pressure on IT teams, and address the resulting direct and indirect costs to the organization," said John Ruthven, CEO and Managing Director, IR.

The impacts are far-reaching, as IT professionals detail how the time wasted impacts critical business enabling projects. This ultimately reduces productivity and the investment made in communication and collaboration tools. The complexity of remote working, disparate tools, and applications necessitates the use of sophisticated, enterprise-grade monitoring and troubleshooting tools for IT teams. These tools provide enhanced visibility, compatibility management, efficient troubleshooting, and improved security to support remote work operations effectively.

End-to-end monitoring of the UC&C environment helps IT teams minimize errors enabling real-time detection and response to issues. This also helps businesses save costs by ensuring that the work performed by the current talent resources is optimal and time is not spent on needless tasks.

For more information and to read the report, click here.

