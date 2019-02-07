New Research Uncovers Most Effective Content Marketing Strategies and Tactics for Small B2C Companies

ATLANTA, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matcha , the leading content marketing platform for small businesses, today released their first annual Content Marketing Benchmark Report . Matcha's report is the only analysis of content marketing results specifically for small brands. Uniquely, it analyzes real content marketing performance data instead of self-reported survey data often found in benchmark reports.

The report aggregates data from hundreds of businesses who rely on Matcha to publish content, distribute it on Facebook, and analyze their results. The report's insights are based on 10,000 articles published, 5,000 Facebook ads managed, and 9 million readers reached in 2018. Key findings include:

Readers continue to love listicle-type articles. Listicles score well in reader engagement and promotional efficiency. In an analysis of the best-performing content, listicles represent the best engagement rates, scroll depth, and cost-per-click (CPC) and click-through rate (CTR) on Facebook ads.

Top-performing long-form articles are easy to read. Long-form articles with the best reader engagement had an average of 5.7 images and 4.5 subheadlines, keeping readers' attention by breaking the text into smaller, consumable blocks.

Facebook ads promoting content drastically outperform average CTRs and CPCs. Facebook ads featuring content achieved an astonishing $0.19 CPC—89% less expensive than the average Facebook CPC of $1.72 . At 2.1%, CTRs on content ads are more than double the industry average of 0.9%.

Licensed content performs as well as original content. Licensed content showed engagement rates comparable to original content. Licensed content allows small teams to publish high-quality articles at a fraction of the cost and time.

"This report is invaluable for small businesses, particularly in e-commerce. For the first time, they have a research-backed roadmap to grow their businesses using content marketing," says Fynn Glover, Matcha CEO. "Great content is a critical ingredient for acquiring and keeping customers. Now, SMBs know exactly what to expect in terms of performance."

Download the 2019 Content Marketing Benchmark Report for Small Businesses now.

About Matcha

Matcha is the leading content marketing platform for growing brands. Matcha's done-for-you content marketing solution is used by hundreds of small businesses to attract, convert, and retain more customers. Matcha provides world-class content, smart distribution, and content analytics. Learn more at getmatcha.com .

