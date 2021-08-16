New Resort Opens on America's #1 Beach: Bellwether Beach Resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida

Located on the #1 beach in the U.S. i , Bellwether's retro-Florida, modern-chic style lures guests into vacation mode from the moment they arrive: a sprawling lobby dressed in mid-century furnishings, terrazzo tiles, and watery tones gives way to direct views of the Gulf of Mexico; vintage artwork dons the walls to offer a glimpse back at seaside getaways of the 1960s; and a refreshing welcome is found at Bellwether's reception desk with cool, complimentary beverages on hand.

Amenities are abound at Bellwether, treating travelers to an escape even before they reach their guest rooms. Indoor and outdoor lounge areas – including tucked away corners, garden-inspired patios, and communal tables for gathering – offer a place to kick-back and unwind. A beachfront pool deck is peppered with chaise lounges, and nearby bistro seating provides an ideal spot to enjoy an al fresco lunch. St. Pete's white-sand beach is just steps away; there, guests will find colorful cabanas attended to by Bellwether's dedicated Beach Butlers who are on-hand to provide towel set-up, chilled water, food and drink service, plus beach toys for those visiting with children. Water activities like kayaks and paddleboards are available for exploring the Gulf.

The resort's inimitable dining venues, however, will take center stage for the Bellwether experience with choices that range from sophisticated fare to causal indulgence. Spinners Rooftop Grille, the proverbial summit of Bellwether Beach Resort and one of just a handful of rotating restaurants in the U.S., is perched 12 floors above the St. Pete Beach shoreline. Its menu spotlights some of Florida's highest quality purveyors and freshest, most sustainable foods. With fresh off-the-boat seafood, expertly sourced cuts of beef, and locally grown greens, the Spinners menu is only outdone by the restaurant's literal 360-degree views.

One floor below, Level 11 Rooftop Bar & Lounge offers an outdoor dining option unlike any other in the destination. This open-air venue is St. Pete's prime setting to grab a pre-sunset cocktail; with wraparound views of the Gulf of Mexico and the surrounding area, Level 11 delivers a front-row seat as the sun sinks below the western horizon. As the night progresses, the space transitions to an adult-centric hotspot with music, small bites and desserts, and a heavy emphasis on its mixology program.

A laid-back lunch and dinner dining retreat can be found at Bellwether's on-the-sand Bongo's Beach Bar & Grille. The epitome of a beachfront dining experience, Bongo's offers upgraded bar fare to perfectly pair with its menu of mixed drinks, frozen concoctions, and a regular line-up of live music. Inside, the transitional St. Pete Social is a one-stop shop for morning lattes, late afternoon cocktails, and quick-fix style foods.

Upstairs, 150 of Bellwether's 156 guest rooms and suites are spread across nine floors that boast vibrant colors schemes like tangerine orange and lime green. Each with a private balcony and views that reach from sea to city, Bellwether's accommodations are outfitted with either one king bed or, uniquely, two king beds, making them ideally suited to families or groups.

As Bellwether's most elevated accommodation, the resort's six penthouses feature a heightened design that aligns with that of Bellwether's public spaces: a modern twist on retro-Florida. Plush furnishings, spacious multi-room/spilt-level floorplans, and oversized bathrooms are complemented with floor-to-ceiling windows with unparalleled views of the shoreline that sits 10 floors below.

"The initial vision for Bellwether Beach Resort began more than three years ago when the hotel's current owners purchased the property," said Jay Rocha, vice president of operations for Bellwether Beach Resort. "The awe-inspiring beachfront location, the unique placement of the dining venues, and the tower's long-standing history in this exceptional city all became key elements of inspiration for what we knew this property could become. As we open our doors and begin welcoming guests to our little slice of paradise, we are proud to spotlight everything Bellwether will deliver to this community and those who visit it."

Bellwether Beach Resort is owned by affiliates of Miami-based Gencom and operated by The Woodlands, Texas-based BENCHMARK, a global hospitality company. The property is located at 5250 Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach, Florida.

i St. Pete Beach, Florida is recognized as the #1 beach in the U.S. and the #5 beach in the world for 2021, according to TripAdvisor.

