New Restaurant Opens in Citrus Park Shopping Mall

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrus Park will soon have more choices when it comes to quick bites and on-the-go options: Wing Boys, a family-friendly quick service restaurant, is slated to open its new location Saturday, December 16, 2022, at Citrus Park Town Center.

Best known for its 100 flavors of wing sauces, is on its way to becoming Tampa's Next Big favorite eatery. "The idea was to provide more great taste and flavors to our chicken," explained Angelica Torres - co-owner and operator.

Wing Boys Image

Wing Boys got its start near the Busch Gardens area, among its first to open throughout Tampa Bay. After an overwhelming response, owners Javier & Angelica decided to open a new location offering its highly anticipated 100 Flavors not only on chicken wings, but also its ribs, seafood, & tacos. "We wanted to bring something new to the food hall and the Citrus Park area, where people shop, dine, & entertain," states Javier. "We are slated to open 10 locations throughout the Tampa Bay region over the next five years."

In addition to chicken wings and its more than 100 Flavors, the restaurant will also serve wraps, salads, and vegetarian dishes at its new location.

Online ordering and delivery services will be available via Uber Eats, Door Dash, Post Mates, & Grub Hub upon its grand opening.

Contact Information:

Wing Boys Deli, Inc.

ANGELICA TORRES

9121 FREEDOM HILL DR

SEFFNER, FL 33584

(813) 679-7344

[email protected]

SOURCE Wing Boys Deli, Inc.