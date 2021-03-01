New Restaurant Software, Surve, Set to Transform Food & Beverage Business Connections with Customers

NAVARRE, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surve LLC, a simple, yet powerful turnkey software platform designed to revolutionize the food and beverage industry, this week announced their product is officially available for onboarding and leveraging everywhere.

By offering an innovative way to grow any food or beverage business without requiring additional manpower to go the extra mile, Surve's platform is concerned with accomplishing five distinct tasks: increased revenue, review generation, promotion distribution, customer list growth, and enhanced customer communication.

"It's no secret that 2020 was especially hard on the food and beverage industries, which is why we wanted to create a technological solution that supports these businesses leading into the future," said Nick Pintozzi, Co-Founder of Surve. "With Surve, now businesses can manage their day-to-day operation while our turnkey software increases revenue, customer lists, and promotion dissemination."

By using Surve, businesses will be able to generate 4-5-star reviews across Google, Yelp, and Facebook regularly, efficiently send out promotions and event reminds to customers through text or email, seamlessly build a growing list of customers in real-time, and allow customers to communicate through smart-chats for a better understanding of catering to their needs.

"Food and beverage will always be needed by local communities. The secret is leveraging software to automate the background tasks of acquiring and retaining customers," said Travis Roop, Co-Founder of Surve. "We created Surve to be that automated marketing and revenue team so all restaurant and bar owners can focus on what matters the most."

Surve is based on a month-to-month contract with no upfront 12-month commitment.

