New Retailers Offer Afterpay for In-Store Shopping

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Afterpay (ASX:APT), the leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments, today announced that its in-store payment solution is now available in more stores across the United States. On the heels of its national launch last month, Afterpay is now rolling out in Lilly Pulitzer, Aritzia, Fabletics, bareMinerals, Crocs and Krewe retail stores.

According to a recent survey, more than 75% of U.S. consumers report feeling comfortable with the new health and safety measures being placed in stores.1 Afterpay offers a secure and contactless payment solution, with the added convenience of four interest-free installment payments2 that allows consumers to immediately take their items home. With the holiday season underway, Afterpay gives consumers a flexible way to spend their own money by paying over time - whether that be in-store, online, or through a combination of the two with popular services such as buying online and picking up in the store.

"We added Afterpay to our stores based on the excitement we were seeing from our customers and teams, many of whom have already used Afterpay online," said Amy Montoya, Forever 21's Director of Retail Operations. "Since launch, the enthusiasm has not disappointed and we've seen great success and strong business results. We're happy to provide our customers with a fun and easy way to shop with us."

Afterpay's in-store payment solution is proving to deliver strong business benefits to its merchant partners, helping to generate new customers and driving sales. Since becoming available nationwide last month, more than 700k customers have added the Afterpay Card to their digital wallets, and the company's weekly GMV generated by in-store purchases has increased by around 130% since launch in mid October.3

"The current economic climate has accelerated the demand for flexible shopping and payment options, especially among younger consumers who prefer to spend their own money and pay over time," said Alex Fisher, Afterpay's VP of Retail, North America. "We're thrilled to be rolling out our in-store capabilities to new retailers nationwide, and in turn, provide consumers with more ways to shop with Afterpay. They now have even greater freedom and convenience for their holiday shopping needs."

The new merchants will join other top brands offering Afterpay in stores, including Forever 21, Finish Line, JD Sports, Levi's, Skechers, Fresh, APL, Solstice Sunglasses, and DSW. Customers can initiate a purchase in store by simply tapping the card icon in the Afterpay app, which activates the Afterpay card in the wallet and can be used to make purchases with Apple Pay or Google Pay. Shoppers can then take their purchase home right away but pay over time. More information about Afterpay's in-store solution can be found here .

About Afterpay Limited

Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to receive products immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments, always interest-free. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest, fees or extended debt. As at September 30, 2020 Afterpay is offered by nearly 63,000 of the world's favourite retailers, and is used by more than 11 million active customers globally.

Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

