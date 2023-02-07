New Retina Research Center Opens in Westbury NY

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitreoretinal Consultants of New York (VRC) are pleased to announce the opening of a new Retina Research Center in Westbury, New York. This center will be the largest, retina only research center in the entire state.

As the largest participants in Retina Research in the Tri-State area, the Retina Research Center will provide patients with Retina and Macular problems with the latest advancements and treatments. As a trusted and experienced retina practice, Vitreoretinal Consultants of NY has been nationally recognized for its contributions to retina research and is dedicated to finding new treatments and medications devoted to reducing blindness.

Dr. Philip J. Ferrone, MD, Medical and Surgical Retina Specialist, commented, "Our research is conducted using the most advanced diagnostic technologies and is focused on developing new or significantly improved treatments." Ferrone added, "Most importantly, we are dedicated to pursuing research that is beneficial and safe for our patients."

The Retina Research Center will offer patients access to a wide range of clinical trials. Participation in a retina research study not only benefits the patient but also future patients in need of state-of-the-art treatments. Additionally, participating in research efforts provides great benefits to patients, while also developing new or significantly improved treatment modalities for severe retinal and macular conditions.

Many clinical research studies VRC participates in allow them to provide care at no cost to the patient, meaning insurance participation is not an issue.

Vitreoretinal Consultants of NY is the premier retinal care destination for patients across Long Island, Queens, NYC, and beyond. Founded in 1981, their team of nationally-recognized retina specialists and surgeons have established themselves as distinguished physicians, compassionate providers, and key thought leaders in the retina care community.

Individuals looking to learn more about VRC's state-of-the-art retina services and/or the participation requirements for various clinical trials are invited to call Kristen D'Amore at 516 466 0390 ext 222 or email [email protected] . For more information, please visit www.vrcy.com/research/press-release .

Contact: Kristen D'Amore

Media Liaison

516-466-0390 ext 222

SOURCE Vitreoretinal Consultants of New York