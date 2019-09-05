New "Retire4Real" Online Game Will Help Teens Understand the Importance of Investing for Retirement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement USA (JA) and leading organizations in the retirement services industry have developed a new online game, called Retire4Real, to help teens understand the importance of investing early for retirement.

According to Secure Retirement Institute research, just 16% of American workers believe they are saving enough for retirement. Compounding this is the fact that many workers are not saving for retirement at all: 30% of millennial workers and 21% of Generation X workers have not begun to save for retirement. Retire4Real is designed to show teens the benefits of investing for retirement and to encourage them to begin as soon as they have their first job out of school.

The project is an initiative of the LIMRA LOMA Secure Retirement Institute (SRI) was made possible with the support of the following organizations:

• Allianz Life Insurance Company • Pacific Life • JP Morgan • Raymond James • Lincoln Financial Group • Sammons Annuity Group • Nationwide • Voya

"Most young adults could begin putting money away for retirement in a 401(k) or Roth IRA when they get their first job, but the reality is many don't," said Jack E. Kosakowski, president and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "While there are several factors behind this, a basic lack of understanding when it comes to retirement planning is certainly one of them. We appreciate the support of the retirement services industry in helping JA get this critical information to today's teens."

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Celebrating its centennial in 2019, Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 4.8 million students per year in 106 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

About LIMRA LOMA Secure Retirement Institute

The LIMRA LOMA Secure Retirement Institute provides comprehensive, unbiased research and education about all aspects within the retirement industry to improve retirement readiness and promote retirement security. For information on the LIMRA LOMA Secure Retirement Institute, visit: www.limra.com/sri.

