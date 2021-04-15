New Retro Message iOS App Reimagines Mobile Messaging with Vintage Black-and-White Film Clips

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team of imaging tech veterans and film buffs at Retro Message Studio is bringing a new twist to mobile video messaging with the launch of Retro Message™ for iOS. With its vast collection of vintage films, Retro Message lets users send messages superimposed on vintage black-and-white movie clips. Users can either choose a quote from a classic movie or create their own text message to superimpose over the selected clip. Retro Message is available on the App Store® and is currently exclusive to iOS iPhone.

got something to say? retro message-with its vast black-and-white vintage film library-brings a new twist to messaging.

Users can send their first three messages for free; after that, users will need to purchase a Retro Message membership in order to send more messages. However, Retro Message Studio has streamlined its process to keep pricing low at the cost of just $5.99 for three months or $19.99 for one year.

With a Retro Message membership, users can:

Select retro clips from a vast library of vintage black-and-white film clips.

Send an unlimited number of retro messages.

Receive additional new hand-curated vintage film clips each month to expand their creativity.

"Dedicated to the early pioneers of filmmaking, as well as the filmmaker in all of us, the Retro Message film library represents the art of black-and-white movies from the late 1940s and early 1950s. We use clips from these classics as a way to completely refresh mobile video messaging, making it more artistic than ever before," said Scott Hawthorne, CEO of Retro Message Studio. "Retro Message has been a huge hit with our early adopters, who have been loving the level of creativity they've been able to add to their messages. We're thrilled to finally launch Retro Message to the public, giving people a whole new, much more aesthetic and elegant way to send video messages."

Hawthorne, a digital art pioneer and creative technologist, started creating computer art in 1978. In 1979, he was awarded "Best Overall" in a nationwide computer-generated art competition showcasing emerging digital art methods. In 1991, Hawthorne was invited to show his early computer artwork at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, where he combined traditional pen and ink drawing with digital art using the new release of Adobe Photoshop. Hawthorne's early computer-generated art has been showcased at CalTech, the Rochester Institute of Technology, MIT, UCSB, and UCLA during lectures or speaking engagements on emerging computer graphic technologies.

Also on board at Retro Message Studio is Tom Rzonca as Chief Creative Officer. A world-class UX designer, art creator, photographer, cinematographer, and interactive designer, Rzonca's work has gained prestigious recognition over the decades his career has spanned. He was a winner in the ninth annual Webby Awards, and was also nominated for both 2011 and 2012 National Design Awards from Cooper-Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum.

"Once in a great while, an app comes along that redefines a paradigm—in this case, messaging. This is one such app, and messaging will never be the same as a result," said Sandra S., a Retro Message early adopter.

Retro Message can be downloaded here on the App Store®.

About Retro Message Studio

Headquartered in Santa Barbara County, California, Retro Message Studio manages historical archives of film, historical photography, and early American digital art. The Retro Message Studio team is a brain trust of digital art and digital video pioneers, as well as award-winning UI and UX designers. The company is also the developer of the Retro Message video messaging app, which allows users to send artistic messages with a vintage black-and-white film clip. For more information on Retro Message™ Studio, please visit RetroMsg.com.

Additional Materials Press Release Files for [>] retro message

Media Contact

Scott Hawthorne

[email protected]

(805) 450-6640

SOURCE Retro Message Studio