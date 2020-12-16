New Retrofit on School Buses with UV-C Makes Buses 99.9% Pathogen-free

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indianapolis-based Lumin-Air recently announced its Lumin-19 product to address the safe transport of students to and from school amidst growing concerns surrounding COVID-19. Using the proven benefits of ultraviolet technology, Lumin-Air has created an airstream disinfection solution to retrofit any sized school bus. The product also fits most metro buses.

Pathogens in the air, including the SARS-CoV-2 virus, are inactivated as they pass through a very high dose of UV-C. Also known as Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI), this patent-pending technology continuously cleans the air inside the bus.

"School buses are incredibly dense spaces which increases the likelihood for transmission of airborne pathogens," said Andrew Desmarais, co-owner of Lumin-Air. "The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that students are 70 times more likely to arrive safely at school if they do so on a school bus instead of by car. The challenge is how to transport them by bus while reducing the probability for the spread of disease."

Dan Fillenwarth, co-owner with 30 years in the HVAC industry, confirms that UV-C is very safe and highly effective. "Using ultraviolet germicidal irradiation to kill harmful pathogens is recommended by the CDC, Harvard Medical School, and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE)," added Fillenwarth,

The American Public Transportation Association says, "UV lamps can be designed to provide adequate total irradiation to continually disinfect the moving airstream."

"Unfortunately, most people are using chemicals and just for surface disinfection. Pesticide use leads to the breakdown of materials, is likely to cause formicary corrosion in air conditioning systems, and are potentially harmful to workers and occupants" Fillenwarth adds.

We've come to understand that the main way COVID-19 spreads is through the air, and that's why Lumin-Air says Lumin-19 was created. Lumin-19 continuously cleans the air that is circulated throughout an occupied bus.

While direct exposure to UV can be harmful for human exposure, the power of UV-C has been used safely in healthcare settings and commercial HVAC systems for decades. "With Lumin-19, we keep the UV inside the enclosure where recirculated air is drawn, not allowing it to shine on people. Be very suspicious of any technology that puts a disinfectant in the air that we breathe and claims to be 100% safe for people yet destroys viruses and bacteria."

www.lumin-air.com

SOURCE Lumin-Air

Related Links

https://www.lumin-air.com

