New Revenue Opportunity for Money Managers, Broker-Dealers, and RIA's

Visible Platform Expansion Increases Access to Underserved Market of Over Half a Trillion Dollars and 10% of Households

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visible Foundation announces the expansion of Visible National Trust's national platform for special needs trusts, a financial services market segment valued at upwards of half a trillion dollars. Visible National Trust provides comprehensive, modern, nationally accessible special needs trusts for families managing the lifetime care of loved ones with disabilities.

Designed for money managers, Broker-Dealers, and RIA's looking to capture new revenue streams and raise long-term assets, Visible National Trust's platform expansion affords increased access to an untapped asset-gathering opportunity.

Special needs trusts are an untapped asset gathering opportunity and a fundamental planning tool for 10% of households. Post this

Now, firms can add their own investment products and strategies to Visible's national trust platform and raise assets from current and new clients while strengthening advisors' multigenerational client relationships.

"Visible is proud to expand our platform to asset managers, Broker-Dealers, and RIAs. Firms and advisors benefit from new revenue opportunities in a significantly underserved market, and families benefit from increased access to Visible," says Lisa A. Cohen, Founder and CEO of Visible National Trust.

Seventy million Americans live with a disability, according to the CDC, and about 30% of the disabled community is permanently disabled. This market includes over 10% of all U.S. households.

Firms, advisors, and families may also choose to use Visible National Trust's flagship, turnkey special needs trust solution that invests beneficiary funds in BlackRock Model ETF Portfolios.

Special Needs Trusts

"We are deeply committed to providing clear, actionable solutions and information for our trust clients in the most understanding and compassionate way possible," says Eric Jorgensen, Director of Beneficiary and Advisor Services at Visible National Trust.

Visible National Trust's cost-effective trustee and trust administration services include trust documents, disability benefit guidance, ongoing account support, portal access, investments, custody, accounting, reporting and payments.

There is no asset limit on special needs trusts, and contributions can be made anytime, in any amount. Funds in special needs trusts do not interfere with disability benefits, which may be valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars annually.

About Visible National Trust

Visible National Trust recognizes families' needs for a modern, cost effective, expert approach to special needs trusts that functions like other financial products they use and that seamlessly connects with families' trusted wealth advisors. Visible National Trust was launched in 2021 by Visible Foundation, the nonprofit 501(c)(3) sponsor and Trustee of Visible National Trust.

Visit Visible at VisibleNationalTrust.com for more information or to make an appointment. Be sure to visit Visible's YouTube channel, too.

SOURCE Visible Foundation