BEIJING, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pneumoconiosis—a spectrum of lung disorders caused by inhalation of mineral dust particles—is unfortunately a common occupational hazard for people who work in mines and chemical industries. Although its prevalence is declining owing to global efforts, there are still more than 500,000 cases of pneumoconiosis worldwide, with 60,000 being added every year.

New Review in Chinese Medical Journal Discusses How We Can Battle Pneumoconiosis, the Most Common Group of Occupational Lung Disorders

To put things into perspective, researchers in China have reviewed the latest research in pneumoconiosis, along with trends and treatment methods. Their review article has been published in Chinese Medical Journal. The corresponding author of the review, Dr. Jing Wang, explains the motivation behind the review, "We wanted to highlight, with scientific evidence, the fact that pneumoconiosis is still a serious threat to public health due to the lack of effective treatment and urgently needs effective solutions."

Dr. Wang and her team discuss how specific occupations pose a high risk for pneumoconiosis. They explain that workers in denim jeans factories and artificial stone industries are particularly susceptible to a type of pneumoconiosis called "silicosis," which is caused by inhaling "respirable crystalline silica," Dr. Wang explains, "More vigilance is needed to identify and control occupational exposure to dangerous dust particles in specific industries."

The researchers then look at the diagnostic methods for pneumoconiosis, which primarily involve screening for history of dust exposure and performing lab tests. However, it is challenging to differentiate between pneumoconiosis and other similar diseases and requires proper training and resources. There is also a need for more diagnostic markers of the disease such as genetic markers. The researchers also explain the need for advanced imaging technologies for diagnosis, such as electrical impedance tomography and 3D imaging, which can serve as better alternatives to current methods.

The researchers note that there are limited treatment options available for pneumoconiosis, with lung transplantation (a challenging and risky procedure) being the only option left for many. A more tailored approach based on specific needs of patients is needed, in addition to basic practices like reducing dust exposure. Stem cell therapy and new anti-fibrotic drugs such as pirfenidone are promising but they need further testing.

Dr. Wang concludes, "More extensive research on the pathological mechanisms of pneumoconiosis will be critical in the future. Such research will assist in solving problems related to measures for controlling dust exposure and clinical treatment of pneumoconiosis, and will also lead to development of novel technologies for accurate and faster diagnosis of these diseases."

This review provides a much-needed emphasis on the scientific evidence regarding different aspects of this group of diseases, which will help future focused research efforts.

Reference

Title of original paper: Pneumoconiosis: current status and future prospects

Journal: Chinese Medical Journal

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1097/CM9.0000000000001461

