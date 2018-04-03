New Review of Adjustable IOLs-Disrupting the Refractive IOL Industry - touchOPHTHALMOLOGY

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/515766/Touch_Medical_Logo.jpg )

Published recently in US Ophthalmic Review, the peer-reviewed journal from touchOPHTHALMOLOGY, David Chang discusses adjustable intraocular lenses (IOLs) are uniquely poised to disrupt the refractive IOL arena for both cataract and refractive lens exchange patients. This is because they will not only improve refractive outcomes, but will dramatically enhance the patient experience as well. Patients will be able to postpone confusing decisions about refractive targets and objectives until they can preview them postoperatively. The unique benefit of being able to customize and "choose" their pseudophakic vision after the surgery will be understandable, desirable, and easily explained to family and friends.

Disclosure: David F Chang is a consultant for RxSight, Powervision, J&J Vision, and Zeiss. No funding was received in the publication of this article. This article is a short opinion piece and has not been submitted to external peer reviewers.

