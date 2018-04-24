New Review of Clinical Safety and Tolerability of Vildagliptin - Insights from Randomised Trials, Observational Studies and Post-marketing Surveillance - touchENDOCRINOLOGY

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/515766/Touch_Medical_Logo.jpg )



Recently published in European Endocrinology, the peer-reviewed journal from touchENDOCRINOLOGY, Chantal Mathieu et al, discuss vildagliptin - one of the most extensively studied dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors in terms of its clinical utility. Over the last decade, a vast panorama of evidence on the benefit-risk profile of vildagliptin has been generated in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). In this article, we review the cumulative evidence on the safety of vildagliptin from the clinical development programme, as well as reports of rare adverse drug reactions detected during the post-marketing surveillance of the drug. Across clinical studies, the overall safety and tolerability profile of vildagliptin was similar to placebo, and it was supported by real-world data in a broad population of patients with T2DM, making DPP-4 inhibitors, like vildagliptin, a safe option for managing patients with T2DM.

The full peer-reviewed, open-access article is available here:

https://doi.org/10.17925/EE.2017.13.02.68

Disclosure: Chantal Mathieu serves or has served on the advisory panel for AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Intrexon, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Mannkind, Medtronic, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Roche Diagnostics and UCB. Chantal Mathieu serves or has served on the speaker's bureau for AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi. Katholieke Universiteit Leuven has received research support for Chantal Mathieu from Abbott, Eli Lilly and Company, Intrexon, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Roche Diagnostics and Sanofi. Plamen Kozlovski, Päivi M Paldánius, Vikas Modgill and Carmen Serban are employees and shareholders of Novartis Pharma AG. James E Foley is an employee and shareholder of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Marc Evans received financial support for consulting from Novartis, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and Novo Nordisk and has served on speaker's bureau for Novartis, Eli Lilly, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Novo Nordisk, Janssen and Takeda. The publication of this article was supported by Novartis Pharma AG.

touchENDOCRINOLOGY (a division of Touch Medical Media) publishesEuropean Endocrinology, a peer-reviewed, open access, bi-annual journal specialising in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of endocrinology. The aim of these reviews is to break down the high science from 'data-rich' primary papers and provide practical advice and opinion on how this information can help physicians in the day to day clinical setting. Practice guidelines, symposium write-ups, case reports, and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals.

www.touchENDOCRINOLOGY.com

Touch Medical Media is a trading name of Touch Digital Media Limited, a private limited company registered in England and Wales at The White House Mill Road, Goring, Reading, England, RG8 9DD with registered number 08197142.

For inquires please contact:

Nicola Cartridge - Editorial Director

editor@touchmedicalmedia.com

+44-(0)-207-193-3186



Leading the Debate on the Advances in Healthcare

SOURCE touchENDOCRINOLOGY