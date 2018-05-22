New Review of Pearls for Floppy Iris Syndrome

Published recently in US Ophthalmic Review, the peer-reviewed journal from touchOPHTHALMOLOGY, Bryan Lee presents his practice pearls for treating patients with floppy iris syndrome. Intraoperative floppy iris syndrome increases the potential for problems during cataract surgery. Although most strongly associated with tamsulosin, cataract surgeons should be aware of other medications that may cause IFIS. Pharmacologic techniques such as intracameral phenylephrine or epinephrine can improve dilation and iris stability. Mechanical strategies include viscomydriasis and devices like iris hooks or the Malyugin Ring® (MicroSurgical Technology, Inc., Redmond, WA, US). A careful history to elucidate patients' risk for IFIS may be the most important step of all, as surgeon preparedness is probably the most significant way to lower risk of complications.

The full peer-reviewed, open-access article is available here:

https://doi.org/10.17925/USOR.2018.11.1.26

Disclosure: Bryan Lee has nothing to disclose in relation to this article. No funding was received in the publication of this article.

