New Review of Progress in Modern Cataract Surgery - New Steps and Algorithms for Precise Measuring and Intraocular-lens Calculations - touchOPHTHALMOLOGY

Published recently in European Ophthalmic Review, the peer-reviewed journal from touchOPHTHALMOLOGY, Hengerer et al, discuss standard cataract surgery, one of the major goals is to reach target refraction. Based on keratometry measurements, axial length and anterior chamber depth, most of the intraocular lens calculation formulae are suitable to achieve this aim. Further evaluation of corneal refractive parameters like anterior and posterior corneal surface by Scheimpflug devices led to a significant enhancement of precision in astigmatic and post-refractive surgery cases.

The full peer-reviewed, open-access article is available here:

https://doi.org/10.17925/EOR.2017.11.02.95

Disclosure: Fritz H Hengerer, Gerd U Auffarth and Ina Conrad-Hengerer declare no financial interests in the topic mentioned in this article. The publication of this article was supported by Oculus.

touchOPHTHALMOLOGY (a division of Touch Medical Media) publishes the European Ophthalmic Review, a peer-reviewed, open access, bi-annual journal specialising in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of ophthalmology. The aim of these reviews is to break down the high science from 'data-rich' primary papers and provide practical advice and opinion on how this information can help physicians in the day to day clinical setting. Practice guidelines, symposium write-ups, case reports, and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals.

