New Review of Selecting the Appropriate Continuous Glucose Monitoring System – a Practical Approach - touchENDOCRINOLOGY

To be published in European Endocrinology, the peer-reviewed journal from touchENDOCRINOLOGY, Peter Adolfsson et al, discuss two types of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems are currently available for daily diabetes self-management: real-time CGM and intermittently scanned CGM. Both approaches provide continuous measurement of glucose concentrations in the interstitial fluid; however, each has its own unique features that can impact their usefulness and acceptability within specific patient groups. This article explores the strengths and limitations of each approach and provides guidance to healthcare professionals in selecting the CGM type that is most appropriate to the individual needs of their patients.

The full peer-reviewed, open-access article is available here:

http://www.touchendocrinology.com/articles/selecting-appropriate-continuous-glucose-monitoring-system-practical-approach

Disclosure: Peter Adolfsson has received a research grant from Novo Nordisk and consulting fees associated with lectures/meetings from Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Abbott, Dexcom, Medtronic, Nordic Infucare, Roche and Rubin Medical. Christopher G Parkin has received consulting fees from CeQur, Dexcom, Insulet, Johnson & Johnson, Mannkind, Roche Diabetes Care and Senseonics. Lars G Krinelke is an employee of Dexcom, Inc. Andreas Thomas is an employee of Medtronic, Inc. Funding for the development of this manuscript was provided by Dexcom, Inc., San Diego, California, US.

touchENDOCRINOLOGY (a division of Touch Medical Media) publishesEuropean Endocrinology, a peer-reviewed, open access, bi-annual journal specialising in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of endocrinology. The aim of these reviews is to break down the high science from 'data-rich' primary papers and provide practical advice and opinion on how this information can help physicians in the day to day clinical setting. Practice guidelines, symposium write-ups, case reports, and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals.

