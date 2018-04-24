New Review of the Clinical Characteristics and Blood Glucose Data from Cellnovo System Users Using Data Collected from the Cellnovo Online Platform - touchENDOCRINOLOGY

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/515766/Touch_Medical_Logo.jpg )



To be published in European Endocrinology, the peer-reviewed journal from touchENDOCRINOLOGY, Olivia Hautier-Suply et al, discuss technological advances have led to innovative insulin delivery systems for patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus. In particular, the combination of miniature engineering and software algorithms contained in continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion (CSII) system pumps provide the user and the healthcare practitioner with an opportunity to review and adjust blood glucose (BG) levels according to system feedback, and to modify or programme their regimen according to their needs. While CSII pumps record a number of data parameters such as BG level, carbohydrate intake, activity and insulin delivered, these data are generally 'locked in' and can only be accessed by uploading to a cloud-based system, thus information is not contemporaneous. The Cellnovo Diabetes Management System (Cellnovo, Bridgend, UK) allows data to be transmitted securely and wirelessly in real time to a secure server, which is then retrieved by an online platform, the Cellnovo Online platform, enabling continuous access by the user and by clinicians. In this article, the authors describe a retrospective review of the patient data automatically uploaded to the Cellnovo Online platform. Baseline clinical and demographic characteristics collected at the start of pump therapy are shown for all patients, and BG data from a sub-cohort of patients who have been using the system for at least 6 months and who take and record an average of three BG level tests per day are presented to demonstrate glycaemic data over time.

Disclosure: Olivia Hautier-Suply, Yasmin Friedmann and Julian Shapley are employees of Cellnovo Ltd. The publication of this article was supported by Cellnovo Ltd.

