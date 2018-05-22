New Review of the Role of Vitamin D in Cognitive Disorders in Older Adults

US Neurology. 2018;14(1):41-46 DOI: https://doi.org/10.17925/USN.2018.14.1.41

Published recently in US Neurology, the peer-reviewed journal from touchNEUROLOGY, Jake Gold et al, discuss the physiological effects of vitamin D on calcium/phosphorus metabolism, which have been well studied since its discovery in the early 20th century. With recent advances in cellular and molecular biology, its role in maintaining normal brain functions and the protection of neurons via maintenance of cellular homeostasis, immune regulation, modulation of synaptic structure and function are more clearly known. Recently, its deficiency is increasingly implicated in major neurocognitive disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and vascular dementia. Older adults are particularly vulnerable not only because vitamin D deficiency becomes more prevalent with aging, but they also are often complicated with other comorbid illnesses. This new article reviews the role of vitamin D in maintaining normal brain functions, and implications for vitamin D deficiency in cognitive disorders.

The full peer-reviewed, open-access article is available here:

https://doi.org/10.17925/USN.2018.14.1.41

