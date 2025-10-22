New Revive AI Gives Agents the Edge in Turning More Homeowners into Sellers

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revive, a leading renovation company, today announced a series of powerful features and benefits to Revive AI, its free artificial intelligence-powered platform for real estate professionals. The product, previously known as Revive Vision AI, is now Revive AI to better reflect its broader functionality.

The major improvements will help real estate agents generate more leads, engage clients more effectively, and deliver a more personalized, branded experience:

Mansoor Bahramand, Chief Technology Officer at Revive.

White-labeled lead capture forms branded to each agent





White-labeled homeowner outreach emails sent directly from the agent with their name and branding





"Engaged Leads" dashboard, showing which homeowners have opened, clicked, downloaded, or interacted with Revive AI reports





Enhanced comps tool, including the ability to manually add comparables





, including the ability to manually add comparables Map views and filter tools to visualize and sort properties with ease

"We're building Revive AI to help agents grow their business faster, smarter, and more authentically," said Mansoor Bahramand, Chief Technology Officer at Revive. "Agents remain at the center of every transaction, empowered by new AI tools that are not only 'wowing' homeowners and giving them insight into what's possible if they sell their home, but also AI tools that are branded entirely around them."

More visibility into lead activity

According to Bahramand, with the new Engaged Leads feature, agents can now see which homeowners have interacted with their AI-generated reports, and whether they came from a QR code at an open house or were part of an agent's prospecting campaign. Each lead card displays the homeowner's name, property address, contact details, and engagement status, along with built-in monitoring that allows agents to track which leads they've already contacted.

"This is a game-changer for agents who want to prioritize follow-up based on interest," said Dalip Jaggi, Revive COO and co-founder. "It's fusing their clients' intentions and behavior to provide the right support for them at the right time.

Fully branded agent experience

The white-labeled intake pages and email notifications ensure that homeowners see the agent, and not Revive, as their primary point of contact. From report generation to lead nurturing, the entire process is now customized to the agent's brand and communication style.

Agents can also download open house PDFs to print flyers with QR codes (or distribute digitally) that link to their branded lead capture page, creating new opportunities to connect with buyers and sellers in person.

Comps made smarter and more intuitive

A redesigned comparables dashboard allows agents to view all loaded comps visually, including property distance and recommended matches. For greater control, agents can now manually adjust or add comps, providing them with the flexibility to tailor pricing and property feature insights.

As with all Revive AI reports, the platform's AI engine analyzes listing photos using computer vision, comparing the subject property to similar homes to determine renovation needs and estimate After Renovation Value (ARV).

About Revive

Revive Real Estate is an Irvine-based proptech company transforming how homeowners and agents unlock home equity through strategic, pay-at-close renovations. By combining expert guidance, upfront funding, and a trusted contractor network, Revive simplifies pre-sale improvements to maximize property value and accelerate transactions. We believe a home is more than where you live—it's where your confidence, comfort, and wealth begin. Discover more at www.revive.realestate.

