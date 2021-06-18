New Revolutionary Fintech Company Changes the Face of Generational Wealth with Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Revolved into the Community Since Its April 2021 Launch

ATLANTA, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based realtor Shante Davis launches Wealth$hare, a revolutionary desktop and mobile application (coming soon), which provides direct access to community funded, revolving interest free loans. Utilizing a breakthrough and an easy-to-use automated system, Wealth$hare allows its members to contribute, receive, recycle, and reinvest within the community, with thousands of dollars revolving into the community since its April 2021 launch. The Wealth$hare platform aims to increase financial self-sufficiency across the global economy, eliminating financial distress while helping to revive communities all over the world, through access to capital and education.

Shante Davis W$ CEO

"The goal isn't more money. The goal is living life on your terms." –Chris Brogan

For some, 2020 was a struggle, while for others like Atlanta- based real estate agent Shante Davis; 2020 became her most lucrative year in business, being named as Keller Williams' Rookie of the Year, in the midst of the pandemic. While Mrs. Davis was excited about the growth of her personal business, she could not truly celebrate as the pandemic had shifted the financial security of so many lives, directly affecting her family and friends.

In response to the pandemic and the increasing gap in wealth disparity, Mrs. Davis sought to positively impact disenfranchised communities excluded by the mainstream financial services industry, providing the medium necessary for equal opportunity and access. Mrs. Davis began to research and implement strategies from the notorious rotating savings clubs that scoured the internet. Upon educating herself on the pros and cons of the concept; Mrs. Davis set out to provide an alternative solution to the concept that would yield more stability and bring long term results. During that research, from July 2020 to September 2020, 3.5 million dollars revolved amongst the community, then operated under another name; bringing a whole new meaning to "Sharing the Wealth."

At the height of success, Mrs. Davis decided to take a step back from her real estate career; utilizing her real estate income; she hired a team of lawyers, actuarial scientist, business consultants, technology and app developers; to curate the Wealth$hare desktop and the later release of the mobile app (Summer 2021).

"Our mission is to provide financial freedoms to families for generations to come" -Shante Davis, Wealth$hare CEO

About Wealth$hare: Founded July 15, 2020, Wealth$hare is a financial organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life and financial outlook of our members by encouraging financial literacy while providing access to revolving, community funded, zero-interest loans. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit unlockwealthshare.com. Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Instagram @unlockwealthshare.

For media/press inquiries: [email protected]

3379 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 555

Atlanta, GA 30326

P: 866.655.1426

F: 404.260.3365

www.unlockwealthshare.com

SOURCE Wealth$hare