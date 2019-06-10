New Rhein Hosts First Industry Day During Philadelphia BIO Event

PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Rhein Healthcare Investors, a Philadelphia based private equity manager focused on healthcare therapeutics and medical devices, held its inaugural Industry Day on June 2nd at the Rittenhouse Hotel in advance of the International BIO Conference held this year in Philadelphia.

The event showcased presentations by potential portfolio companies, panel discussions and "fireside chats" with industry professionals, and a networking reception. A select group of industry leaders attended the event, along with management of New Rhein's portfolio companies, Softhale and Neuraptive Therapeutics.

Discussions probed considerations at the heart of New Rhein's investment criteria:

Re-engineering Existing Drugs for New Uses - Developmental, regulatory, and intellectual property considerations for 505(b)2 products.

Moderator: Dr. Ivan Gergel , New Rhein Managing Partner.

Panelists: Michael Hinckle , JD, and Anil Patel, PhD, JD, Partners of K&L Gates; Shankar Hariharan, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Anmeal Pharmaceuticals.



Successful Launches in Uncertain Times - First months, early incorporative market access, demonstrating value for payors/patients, and niche therapy product launches.

Moderator: Subhanu Saxena, New Rhein Managing Partner.

Panelists: Adam Sohn , Vice President of IQVIA; Ian Wilcox , Managing Partner of Cogitari Advisors and Head of People & Performance at ZS Associates; Srini Srinivasan , Founder of Supra Oncology.



Creating Value: A Buyer's Perspective - Strategic buyer requirements for partnership with early and growth stage biopharmaceutical companies.

Fireside chat with Greg Parekh , PhD, New Rhein Founder and Managing Partner and former Novartis Head of M&A; Doug Giordano , Pfizer SVP of Worldwide Business Development.

New Rhein seeks to invest in companies that fulfill five key criteria: (1) the product addresses a major unmet medical need, (2) using a proven business/scientific concept, (3) via a clear clinical and regulatory plan, (4) to deliver demonstrated health economic value, (5) protected by strong IP or market exclusivity. The firm targets equity investments of $10-30 million to hold over a 3-4 year period.

New Rhein's management team and investor network have extensive experience in attaining product approvals, reimbursement, adoption, and successful M&A. New Rhein welcomes meeting companies who fit its investment criteria and will attend healthcare conferences hosted by Jefferies in London (November 2019) and JP Morgan in San Francisco (January 2020).

New Rhein has offices in Philadelphia, Brussels, and London. For further information: www.newrhein.com.

Neuraptive is a Philadelphia-based company focused on peripheral nerve repair.

Softhale is a Belgium-based respiratory drug/device company focused on asthma and COPD.

