NEW RICE KRISPIES TREATS® CONFETTI CAKE TURNS EVERYDAY MOMENTS INTO A CELEBRATION

The brand's latest innovation invites you to treat your inner child with a cake-inspired twist on the classic sweet snack.

KEY POINTS

Unwrap the party: Introducing the new Rice Krispies Treats Confetti Cake flavor, a cake-inspired twist on the classic marshmallow bar complete with sprinkles colored from natural sources, vanilla-flavored drizzle and a sweet cake flavor.

Introducing the new Confetti Cake flavor, a cake-inspired twist on the classic marshmallow bar complete with sprinkles colored from natural sources, vanilla-flavored drizzle and a sweet cake flavor. Treat your inner child: Rice Krispies Treats Confetti Cake delivers all the joy of childlike celebration in one grab-and-go bar – no party planning required!

Confetti Cake delivers all the joy of childlike celebration in one grab-and-go bar – no party planning required! Upgrade your good times: Fans can enter for a chance to win their own Rice Krispies Treats "Celebration Kit" by following @RiceKrispiesTreatsUS on Instagram and sharing what they are celebrating with #RKTentry*.

Fans can enter for a chance to win their own "Celebration Kit" by following @RiceKrispiesTreatsUS on Instagram and sharing what they are celebrating with #RKTentry*. Save the date: Rice Krispies Treats Confetti Cake will be available at retailers nationwide this April.

CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rice Krispies Treats® is officially in party mode with the debut of the new Rice Krispies Treats Confetti Cake flavor. This cake-inspired twist on the classic bar is complete with sprinkles colored from natural sources, vanilla-flavored drizzle and a sweet cake flavor, offering a delicious new invitation to treat your inner child.

Rice Krispies Treats® introduces new Confetti Cake Flavor to celebrate life's 'small wins' Rice Krispies Treats® introduces new Confetti Cake Flavor to celebrate life's 'small wins'

The festive flavor launch coincides with the growth of the 'small wins' celebration movement which has become a cultural phenomenon, inspiring a 43% increase in social videos last year1. Perfect for on-the-go, Rice Krispies Treats Confetti Cake provides an effortless way to join this trend and make any moment feel special—no planning required.

"We believe the simplest moments can bring the most joy, and we've noticed that people are actively looking for more small, happy moments to celebrate in their day-to-day lives," said Danielle Rappoport, Senior Brand Director for Rice Krispies Treats. "Rice Krispies Treats has always been proud to be a part of people's celebrations, big and small. The new Confetti Cake flavor is a perfect addition to that legacy and a delicious reminder to stop and enjoy life's everyday wins."

For a limited time, fans can enter for a chance to win a "Celebration Kit" to make their everyday moments even more memorable. Each kit is packed with both Rice Krispies Treats Confetti Cake and Original flavors, festive accessories, and instructions to build a unique cake-like creation made from the bars. To enter, simply follow @RiceKrispiesTreatsUS on Instagram and comment on the giveaway post sharing a recent 'small win' you're celebrating with #RKTentry*.

Ready to unwrap the party? Rice Krispies Treats Confetti Cake will be hitting snack aisles at retailers nationwide starting this April for a suggested retail price of $3.59 for an 8-count box.

1According to social data from Tubular for "Celebrating 'Small Wins & Micro-Celebrations'," 43% increase in video upload count over the past 12 months.

* ABBREVIATED RULES. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia and are eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry. Begins 4/14/26 at 9:00:00 AM (ET) and ends 4/29/26 at 11:59:59 PM (ET). For details on how to enter and/or for complete Official Rules, go to https://www.kellanovaus.com/us/en/rice-krispies-rules.html. Entry is free. Subject to complete Official Rules. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsor: Kellanova, One Kellogg Square, South Tower, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

© 2026 Kellanova

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

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SOURCE Mars, Incorporated